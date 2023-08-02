“One Punch Could Be $200,000”: Dwight Howard Snubs Shaquille O’Neal, Recalls ‘Beef’ With ‘Favorite Player’ Kevin Garnett

Dwight Howard is one of the best defensive players the league has ever seen. Being picked number 1 in the Draft of 2004, expectations were so high from him that he was even hailed as the “Second Coming of Shaq”. Howard was recently on ‘My Expert Opinion’ podcast where he talked about different things like his famous 2,000,000 fine for a punch, his favorite player growing up, and watching basketball. Many would expect Howard to name Shaq because of the comparisons he drew early in his career. However, he named Kevin Garnett as his favorite player growing up.

Advertisement

When it comes to Shaq, he definitely has a special place in his heart for Howard but for every wrong reason. He has used rap songs, his podcast, and NBA on TNT to criticize Howard. O’Neal has always been critical of Howard for picking up the Superman nickname that Shaq says was his.

Dwight Howard opens up about Kevin Garnett, his favorite player growing up

Speaking on the podcast, Howard said that in the beginning years of his basketball, he didn’t play center. Even until college, the former Defensive Player of The Year didn’t play center, which Shaq also played in his career. He said that due to not playing center he like Penny Hardway a lot. Moreover, it was Garnett who was his favorite player. This is what Howard on his favorite player;

Advertisement

“Shaq wasn’t a favorite player of mine growing up, I liked Penny Hardway at that time because I didn’t really wanna play center. Growing up I never played center. I never played center till I got to the NBA. So, my favorite player was Kevin Garnett and Wilt Chamberlain.”

Howard also spoke about the suspension and the fine in the NBA. He said that even a punch could cost a player over $200 and suspension could add more money. “One punch could be $200,000 and then if suspended and then each game is gonna add up to the money.”

However, after the fight, the defensive stalwart said that he and KG made up after the fight since it was in the moment.

Kevin Garnett got suspended for a game and fined $2,000,000 for punching Howard

In January 2015, Howard was playing for the Houston Rockets, when the Rockets visited Brooklyn Nets. During that season Nets were already struggling in the season. During the matchup, just within four minutes of the game, Garnett was whistled for a foul on Howard while he was establishing a position to keep Howard out of the paint area. Frustrated with the call, Garnett started yelling at the referee and pushed Howard with his elbow. When Howard responded with a smack on KG’s chest, he threw the ball at Howard, following that he also headbutted the three-time Defensive Player of The Year.

Advertisement

In the later part of the game Garnett again tried to attack DH which led to his suspension in the next game. The suspension also led to KG losing the match fee of $109,091 from his salary. Eventually, the former Boston Celtics NBA champion was traded to Minnesota Timberwolves. However, according