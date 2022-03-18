Basketball

“Paul Pierce, you thought you was Kobe Bryant?! Go home!”: Draymond Green talks to Joel Embiid, explains his trash-talk to the Celtics’ legend

"Paul Pierce, you thought you was Kobe Bryant?! Go home!": Draymond Green talks to Joel Embiid, explains his trash-talk to the Celtics' legend
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
IPL all team captain and vice captain 2022: List of captain and vice-captain of teams in IPL 2022
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Paul Pierce, you thought you was Kobe Bryant?! Go home!": Draymond Green talks to Joel Embiid, explains his trash-talk to the Celtics' legend
“Paul Pierce, you thought you was Kobe Bryant?! Go home!”: Draymond Green talks to Joel Embiid, explains his trash-talk to the Celtics’ legend

Warriors’ Draymond Green tells Joel Embiid what led him to go off on Paul Pierce…