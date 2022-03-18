“Paul Pierce, you thought you was Kobe Bryant?! Go home!”: Draymond Green talks to Joel Embiid, explains his trash-talk to the Celtics’ legend

Warriors’ Draymond Green tells Joel Embiid what led him to go off on Paul Pierce during the 2016-17 regular season matchup

Trash talking is one of the few things every sport has in common. It doesn’t matter whether the sport is played in person, or it is an online game, there are always players who are going to trash talk. Two of the best trash talkers in the modern-day NBA were on the same podcast episode recently.

For this week’s episode, Draymond Green hosted Joel Embiid on his podcast. Everybody knows Joel ‘Troel’ Embiid and his work on Twitter and other social media. Green, on the other hand, does not mince his words, whether they’re on the court, or off of it.

During the episode, the two discussed a lot of things. They talked about James Harden leaving Kevin Durant and joining Philly, Joel’s beef with Ben Simmons, his nickname, and a lot more. They also talked about trash-talking, something they’re both excellent at.

Draymond Green explains what led him to burst on Paul Pierce

One of the nastiest incidents of trash talking in recent times was when Draymond Green went ballistic on Paul Pierce.

Happy Birthday to Paul Pierce, the man who inspired Draymond Green to give us the greatest rant in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/zyHnsUjbQi — BROTHER (@BrotherHQ) October 13, 2020

In the episode, Draymond talked to Joel Embiid about his trolling. They talked about Andre Drummond, how Joel used to troll him, and how they became teammates after that. While talking about the same, Draymond went on to explain the time he went off on Paul Pierce.

During the mid-2010s, the Warriors and the Clippers were both young teams in the West, but the Lob-City Clippers were thought to be the next big thing. Blake Griffin was at almost a superstar status, and Draymond Green almost always used to be assigned to him. In that one game in 2017, Paul Pierce kept telling Griffin to go after Green, saying, ‘he too small’ and stuff like that. This kept repeating, till Draymond fell for a Griffin shot fake and fouled him. Pierce then went, ‘I told you, he can’t guard you, he too small!’. Draymond then lost his sh*t, and well, he said what he said.

Well, Green absolutely annihilated Pierce then, and there is no doubt about the same.