ESPN Reporter Issues 4 Cs to Describe Caitlin Clark’s Approach to 2nd Season in the WNBA

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) is announced ahead of a WNBA preseason game against the Brazil National Team May 4, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark dominated in her rookie season in the WNBA. She remained quiet during the offseason, preparing to wreak havoc during her sophomore campaign. ESPN insider Alexa Philippou highlighted what she considers the “4 Cs” Clark has followed in her approach to the 2025 season.

Clark’s second season will get underway today against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. It took a brief period for Clark to adjust to the physicality of the WNBA’s style of play, but she is primed now that she knows what to expect.

Clark put forth one of the greatest rookie seasons the league has ever seen. She earned an All-Star appearance, gained an All-WNBA First Team nod, and set a variety of rookie records. She finished with the most points (769), assists (337) and three-pointers (122) in WNBA history for a rookie.

All these accomplishments are great, but Clark has her eyes set on reaching greater heights. Philippou joined ESPN’s SportsCenter to break down what Clark has been doing to turn her goals into reality.

“We call Caitlin Clark ‘CC,’ so let me give you two Cs to describe her approach. One is comfort and another one is confidence,” Philippou said.

The WNBA analyst revealed that Clark has gone through rigorous training to ensure she doesn’t go through a slump like she did last season then added two additional Cs to describe Clark’s offseason.

“I’ll give you another C, it’s coming from that consistency that she has had in the weight room. The fourth C is that she’s trying to win a championship,” Philippou concluded.

Clark’s impact on the Fever was instant. Indiana immediately became a playoff team following a seven-year drought. She doesn’t intend for it to be a one-off string of success. That is why consistency is at the forefront of her approach in hopes of winning a WNBA championship.

As much as Clark has worked to improve, the front office has also done their part. Indiana acquired six-time All-Star DeWanna Bonner, whom the Fever faced in the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs. Bonner brings championship experience and joins the team as another star-level player.

Clark and the Fever’s first game of the 2025 WNBA season is today at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.