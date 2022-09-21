“Only Michael Jordan and LeBron James as the GOAT, I have a problem”: $20 million legend opines on the GOAT debate

A majority of basketball enthusiasts regard Michael Jordan or LeBron James as their pick for the GOAT debate, however, Clyde Drexler refused to believe so.

The GOAT debate has been a long-lasting topic that often turns into a heated argument with no solid conclusion. Throughout the course of the league, there have been numerous players who have a legit case to win this prestigious title. However, this debate has been majorly dominated by the likes of two legends – Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

While fans often laud MJ for being 6-0 in the championship, his incredible competitiveness, and the impressive skill-set he possessed, LBJ is commended for his longevity, stacked resume, versatility, and physicality.

However, there are a few people who have none of these two icons as their pick for the GOAT pick. Former Portland Trail Blazers legend Clyde Drexler is just one of them.

“Michael Jordan and LeBron James shouldn’t be the only names in the conversation”: Clyde Drexler

While “Clyde the Glide” didn’t explicitly disregard “His Airness” or “The King” from the GOAT title, the former NBA champ merely stated that the conversations shouldn’t be dominated by the two.

Further, giving dues to Wilt Chamberlain & Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Drexler called these dominant centers “two of the greatest players who ever lived”. Finally, the Hall-Of-Famer also named a few more legends whose names should be added to the GOAT conversations as well. The $20 million-worth icon said:

“I really have a problem with that. Because out of all the guys that played the game, you’re only having a conversation with these two guys as the GOAT. When you got Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, two of the greatest players who ever lived, I think you should start with those two.”

“You got guys like Larry Bird, Dr. J, George Gervin, Elgin Baylor, Oscar Robertson, Jerry West all of those guys are in the conversation. I love both Michael and LeBron but let’s not take something away from the other guys who played.”

To be fair, the icon made a great point. While MJ and LBJ might be frontrunners to be deemed as the GOAT, the conversation should also feature the likes of all the previous legends.

