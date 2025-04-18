“Only Normal Billionaire”: LeBron James Sneaks Snacks Into Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, NBA Fans Erupt

A friendship seems to have blossomed between LeBron James and Ryan Coogler. Well, the four-time NBA champion interviewed Coogler a few days back, right before the release of his new movie, Sinners. And then he watched and reviewed the movie, making a social media post about it in typical LeBron style. He gave the movie a whopping “10/10” rating. However, fans noticed a telling, and funny, detail in the photo he shared.

James was decked out in a light blue co-ord set hoodie and track pants, with slippers to complete the look. But that’s not what caught the eye of the ever-discerning fans. Attention to detail is the name of the game when it comes to fandom these days, after all.

The more observant of the bunch noticed a bulge in the Lakers forward’s hoodie pockets. They took it as a sign that maybe he was sneaking snacks into the movie screening. Needless to say, the jokes followed.

Of course, since it was a private screening and not a theater show, Bron could pretty much do whatever he liked. But fans still found humor in the whole episode.

One X user commented on James’ original post, saying, “Bron really hiding snacks in his hoodie,” accompanied with a few laughing emojis.

Many replies flooded the thread. Another fan stated that it was habits like this that made James seem “normal” despite his billionaire status.

i swear he’s the only normal billionaire we’ll ever see bc why😭😭😭 — Hash Ketchum aka Henny Hardaway aka Rajon Fronto (@MiiitchIsDEAD) April 17, 2025

“I swear he’s the only normal billionaire we’ll ever see bc why,” the fan wrote. Of course, the most loyal of LeBron fans would know their star’s nature of saving money.

There’s been a narrative circling about Bron being “cheap” and frugal with his wealth. The legend himself has admitted to it, and rather proudly so.

In a 2018 interview with Rachel Nicholls, he admitted that he was probably the “cheapest” player in the NBA, and explained why he didn’t like to spend any more money than necessary.

“I’m not turning on data roaming, I’m not buying no apps, I still got Pandora with commercials,” LeBron had said. When Nicholls reminded him that he was uber wealthy, James simply laughed and said, “I’m not paying for it!”

Despite all the money and the fame he has earned, it is really nice to see that LeBron still does a few things that people find relatable. That makes his stardom endearing to many fans: A global icon cutting across teams, sports, and nations.