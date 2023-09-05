“Orlando Wasn’t Going to Pay Me”: ‘Naive’ Shaquille O’Neal Jokingly Demanded $150,000,000 from Magic Only to Face Ridicule from the Entire City

Shaquille O’Neal announced his arrival in the NBA in resounding fashion with a dominant four-year stint with the Orlando Magic that saw him take the brand new franchise to the NBA Finals in just his third year in the league. The talented star had a not-so-surprising desire to continue his career with the Magic. However, things changed rapidly after his $150,000,000 ask prompted ridicule from the entire city of Orlando, which ushered Shaq on his iconic journey to the Los Angeles Lakers with an unprecedented seven-year, $120,000,000 deal. This revelation comes from the Diesel’s 2011 book “Shaq: Uncut,” which offers fresh insights into a pivotal moment in Shaq’s storied career.

Shaq had already cemented himself as one of the most dominant centers in the NBA when he entered into negotiations with the Orlando Magic. However, his asking price of $150,000,000 was staggering, even by the superstar’s standards. The demand was far beyond what Orlando was willing to pay, and Shaq knew it too.

Shaquille O’Neal left Orlando heartbroken

The $150 million demand, while extravagant on the surface, was not a genuine expectation. It was a tactic, a starting point in negotiations that would inevitably be dialed back. The banter around this figure brought humor and attention, but Shaq’s sincere desire was to remain with the Magic. His agent at the time, Leonard Armato, had seen potential in Los Angeles, but Shaq leaned towards Orlando.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Sentinel conducted a public poll in the city of Orlando, asking if Shaq was worth $150,000,000. The verdict was a resounding and almost disrespectful no. This might have kickstarted Shaq’s estrangement with the organization as Jerry West would slowly walk into the picture with a massive deal.

Shaq had faced a dilemma during negotiations with Orlando. He had a soft spot for the DeVos family, who owned the Magic. But the bright lights of Los Angeles seemed all the more alluring after the Magic’s dismissive stance.

An excerpt from the Shaq Uncut perfectly encapsulates this incident:

“I wanted to stay in Orlando. Leonard wanted me in Los Angeles because of Hollywood and all the opportunities, but also because he knew right away Orlando wasn’t going to pay me. I was naive, I guess. I didn’t really believe that. I loved the DeVos family. They were great people. I think it was John Gabriel’s call. He started low, too low. And we probably started too high. I was saying I wanted $150 million, but everyone knew I wasn’t serious.”

Yet, as the negotiations unfolded, the financial aspects weighed in heavily. Orlando offered $80 million, which Shaq believed did not reflect his true value. In a crucial meeting with the Lakers’ iconic owner, Jerry Buss, a deal worth $121 million was swiftly struck. It marked a turning point in Shaq’s career, propelling him from Orlando to Los Angeles and setting the stage for an unforgettable chapter in NBA history.

Shaq’s journey to LA

Contrary to the eventual outcome, Shaquille O’Neal had initially declared Orlando as his “first option.” At the age of 24, contemplating his future as a free agent, he prioritized what was best for him and his family. He wanted to stay because he believed in the franchise and had developed a connection with the owners.

However, the narrative took an unexpected twist. Instead of the respect and admiration one might expect for a player of Shaq’s caliber, the Magic didn’t display a lot of interest in keeping the NBA’s most dominant center. This profound lack of respect left Shaq with no choice but to explore other opportunities, ultimately paving the way for his legendary Lakers tenure.