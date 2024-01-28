Out Of Fear Of Messing Up His Jumpshot, 210lb Victor Wembanyama Admits To Regulating His Weight Lifting

Following the San Antonio Spurs’ impressive win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Victor Wembanyama revealed that he had a change in his workout regime. A news that fans of the French phenom would certainly love to hear, Wembanyama admitted that he has lifting weights more.

Wembanyama is a physical anomaly. Towering at 7ft 4”, Wemby can pull off some sensational things on the basketball court. However, being listed at 210lb, the rookie is one of the lightest centers in the league. Having a lanky frame, he is bound to get pushed around by the bigger guys. Hence, gaining some muscle weight will certainly help the 20-year-old to hold his ground.

However, Wemby is regulating his weight training. According to the European prodigy, he is choosing not to “lift too much” to prevent messing his jump shot up.

While still playing for the French league’s Metropolitans 92, Wembanyama’s workout focused a lot on developing strength in his legs. Guillaume Alquier, the strength and conditioning coach of the Mets 92, revealed the importance of the same while explaining how adding a substantial amount of weight to his training could have a detrimental effect.

“The most important thing is to have strength in the legs, to produce force to play basketball: To play inside, to play D, post up, everything… He’s adding some weight normally, but not 10 pounds, or 20 pounds every month. That could be difficult for his motor control, his knees, his joints,” Alquier said.

Wembanyama also includes a lot of stretching in his workout. By being an extremely flexible athlete, Wemby can avoid injuries.

During a contest against the Houston Rockets, the unicorn twisted his ankle. Videos of the same seemed horrific to look at. However, the youngster managed to walk it off and return to action as if nothing ever happened.

Victor Wembanyama lauds the Spurs after the win over the Wolves

The San Antonio Spurs were the underdogs entering the contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, putting up an incredible display, Gregg Popovic’s boys managed to defeat the #1 team of the Western Conference.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are one of the powerhouses capable of competing for the title. Hence, the Spurs will be extremely content with the win. Wemby even labelled the win as the Texas side’s best victory of the season.

Anthony Edwards did have a terrific performance, putting up 32 points and 12 assists. Further, the duo of Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert also combined for 38 points and 12 rebounds. However, the impressive outing of the Wolves All-Star trio was eclipsed by Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vessell’s performance.

While Vessell put up a 25-point performance, Wembanyama was sensational as he recorded a 230-point, 10-rebound double-double to go along with two blocks & steals.