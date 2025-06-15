“Feel the Same Way About LeBron James”: Paul Pierce Explains Why Kevin Durant Can’t Win a Ring With Spurs or Rockets

The NBA offseason waits for none, not even the NBA Finals it seems. The trades have already started, and the NBA world is abuzz with rumors. The Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies opened the floodgates with the Desmond Bane trade. As a result, trade rumors surrounding Kevin Durant have reached their peak. However, two of the final teams remaining in the Durant sweepstakes don’t swoon the experts in the title contention conversation.

The teams that have a close connection to Durant as a possible new home are the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs. The two Texas teams are interesting since Durant would come in and immediately be their go-to scorer.

Houston is fresh off the heels of an impressive 2024-25 regular season. But they failed to make it out of the first round as the second seed. On the other hand, the Spurs didn’t even make the Play-In Tournament. They do have a high upside with the star pairing of De’Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama.

Durant would undoubtedly make both teams insurmountably better. But Paul Pierce has some doubts about the extent to which the two-time NBA champion could elevate these teams.

“If KD goes to the Rockets, I look at them as a pretender,” Pierce said on Fox Sports’ SPEAK. His reasoning is largely due to Durant’s age.

“At this stage of KD’s career, he can’t be the best player night in and night out on a championship team. He needs to play on a team where at least the main guy is better than him. I feel the same way about [LeBron James],” Pierce said.

Houston doesn’t have a superstar to pair with Durant. Their best player is Alperen Sengun, but the 36-year-old Durant would take that title immediately.

San Antonio presents a unique situation because of Victor Wembanyama’s greatness. At least the Spurs have multiple elite All-Star-level talents. Aside from Sengun, the Rockets don’t have another All-Star. Their best bet is Amen Thompson having a breakout season and flourishing into the star the team expects him to become.

Based on this way of thinking, Pierce isn’t a fan of either trade destination to the Rockets or the Spurs. A team that would be of interest would be the Timberwolves since they have Anthony Edwards, who is better than Durant. It would allow the 15-time All-Star to thrive at a level similar to his Golden State Warriors days.

Reports suggest that the Phoenix Suns will trade Durant sooner rather than later. Regardless of where he goes, KD hopes to turn that franchise into a legitimate championship contender.