Over a Decade Before Refusing to Pay $1,200,000 Debt, Michael Jordan Duped North Carolina Roommate’s Mother

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is the ultimate winner the NBA ever saw. His 6 championships and innumerable achievements were as much a result of skill as determination. MJ’s personality means that he is always looking to go the extra mile in order to emerge victorious. Over the years, this habit of his has come out off the court as well. Be it not paying off gambling debts, or trying to cheat a teammate’s mother at a game of cards, Jordan had tried it all. MJ had been accused of owing up to $1,200,000 million to a businessman Richard Esquinas, who claimed he only paid around $300k.

Advertisement

According to MARCA, another such incident was when MJ was playing cards with the aged mother of North Carolina teammate Buzz Peterson. The story was initially reported by ESPN, and claimed that Jordan tried to cheat when the old lady was using the bathroom. MJ apparently got caught, with details of the way in which he was caught remaining unknown. Still, the incident sheds light on a known personality trait that proved extremely useful in the NBA. Off the court, however, it led to such incidents, as well as a seething gambling addiction.

Michael Jordan’s desire to win caused a range of problems off the court

There is little doubt that MJ’s never-dying will to will was crucial to his career in the NBA. Off the court, however, a range of issues arose, his gambling addiction being the prime one.

Advertisement

Jordan had been accused by Richard Esquinas of owing around $1.2 million in the form of golf bets. The pair had apparently played a number of games on “double or nothing,” leading to a huge bill that MJ never ended up paying.

However, when it came to Buzz Peterson’s mother, MJ straight-up decided to interfere with the game. He ended up getting caught while trying to cheat when Peterson’s mother was using the washroom.

Considering the amount of money he earned right from college, MJ never really had a reason to skint on money and lost bets. Instead, it was his desire to always be the winner, which led to such situations and incidents.

Jordan had a reputation for trying to run away from gambling debts

Michael Jordan’s gambling addiction meant that he never let an opportunity to make money go by. When it came to the money he owed Richard Esquinas, MJ was able to escape scrutiny due to the sheer lack of accountability between the two.

However, this habit of running away from losses was known to his Chicago Bulls teammates as well. According to Sam Smith’s “The Jordan Rules,” MJ lost against then-rookie Corey Williams at pool multiple times.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RealMikeWilbon/status/1257747460505681921?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The loser had to pay the winner $50, or $100. However, Jordan managed to skint and would try to escape paying off even such a measly amount. Of course, Jordan had threatened to kill Esquinas rather than pay him off. However, he simply “forgot to pay” when it came to his Bulls teammates.