“Ozempic Still Looking For Your A**”: Shaquille O’Neal Goes At Charles Barkley For His Weight Loss

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley have been on a weight loss journey for a while. Both the NBA legends have shown tremendous progress in their quest to be healthy again at this age. On a recent episode of Inside the NBA, the two got into a friendly roast battle to make fun of each other over the weight loss.

Jalen Rose started the conversation by asking Shaq about the recent interaction he had with Alonzo Mourning. Rose asked, “You told Zo you’re not drinking milk?” The 52-year-old immediately corrected him with the information that sounded more proper for a health freak.

Shaq said, “Low-fat milk.” The setup here was too tempting for Chuck to not slip a jab in on his longtime friend. He said, “You already got the fat cut.” Maybe Shaq understood something that most people won’t as it could be an inside joke, but the comment from Barkley made Shaq look for a comeback.

The big fella responded, “Ozempic still looking for your a**…Ozempic FBI, he’s right here.” Chuck is a huge believer in full transparency. Even when it comes to his weight loss journey, where he has shed 60+ lbs, he’s willing to let people know about his process. During a conversation with Pat McAfee last year, he revealed the secrets.

"Ozempic FBI, he's right here" Shaq is on one tonight 😂 pic.twitter.com/aNZ2x6Qcrt — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 27, 2024

He said, “I’m working out, I’m taking my shot once a week.” Barkley is taking Mounjaro while maintaining a healthy lifestyle with a proper diet and workouts. “I started at 352 [lbs.] and I’m down to 290. I’m starting to feel like a human being, not a fat a** anymore,” he said on the show. While Barkley has shown better discipline and consistency, Shaq is still struggling with his diet.

Shaquille O’Neal’s diet shocked Alonzo Mourning

Zo has been an advocate for a healthy lifestyle for decades. After all, he was used as an example for ‘low body fat’ by Pat Riley and his crew. Recently he made an appearance on The Big Podcast and had a long conversation with his former teammate about various subjects. Toward the end of their conversation, co-host Adam Lefkoe said, “Shaq, name some of the recent food that you’ve eaten recently and I want to see Zo react to those foods.”

Zo immediately had his face in his palm, knowing what was about to come. From visits to TJ Ribs, sausage egg, and cheese omelet, sandwiches from Jimmy John’s to Subway turkey sandwich with extra mayo, Shaq’s lineup was a bit too much for Zo to handle at once.

The former NBA star suggested alternatives that would help satisfy his cravings while maintaining a healthy diet. He told Shaq to switch to plant-based butter, cheese, and sausages and if he wants to consume bread, he should opt for multi-grain bread.