“Pack em up Nets world!!!”: Kevin Durant sends Lakers fans further down without even playing as LeBron James and Co lose an embarrassing game to the depleted Brooklyn Nets

Nets superstar Kevin Durant suggests fans should pack the Lakers up after an embarrassing loss to a shorthanded Brooklyn Nets.

As Lakers nation waited for LeBron James and Co to make Christmas Day their launching pad to get on their first winning streak, the team in Purple and Gold disappointed everyone yet again.

The 115-122 scoresheet wouldn’t reflect exactly what happened in the match between the 8th seed in the West and the top team East. But you watched the game it would be pretty clear that this Lakers team would have to do a lot more than just thinking of trading Russell Westbrook.

Also read: “LeBron Blames, you should be the last person talking sh*t about the Coronavirus”: Michael Rapaport takes a shot at the Lakers superstar’s viral Spider-Man Instagram post

Lakers started their first game at the Crypto.com Arena after the name change, the way they lost their last game at the “Staples Center” to a 13-18 San Antonio Spurs. They trailed a Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets team by 15 points in the first quarter.

And so the Slim Reaper told the ‘Nets World’ to pack them up.

Kevin Durant says ‘Pack em up Nets world’

As their MVP was out due to Health and Safety protocols with many more starters and key rotation players, the Brooklyn Nets visited the Crypto.com arena on Christmas Eve. But to their disappointment, they faced a Laker team that wasn’t ready for any battle.

After the Nets won the game with little resistance by the Lakers, Kevin Durant suggested Nets fans must pack Lakers up for good.

Pack em up Nets world — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 26, 2021

And the Nets world obliged.

And to all a good night@qatarairways pic.twitter.com/oxtUhTBTAL — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 26, 2021

So Steph with a depleted team can beat the fully healthy Suns on the road… But LeBron surrounded by 5 Hall of Famers can’t beat a severely depleted Nets team at home? — Guru (@DrGuru_) December 26, 2021

Brooklyn Nets Own The Lakers lets gooooo🔥🔥🔥 😂 pic.twitter.com/wzWyTc38Bi — NetsKingdom 👑🗽 (@NetsKingdomAJ) December 26, 2021

Many Lakers fans joined in on the action.

i want a refund we getting blown out at home by the Nets G-League team 😭😭 @Lakers pic.twitter.com/il6VRMsOke — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) December 26, 2021

I deadass don’t think the lakers will even get to the playoffs, AD keeps getting injured, Westbrook is hot and cold and the supporting case isn’t doing jack and the defence is dead and no way Lebron can carry this team further than he can — Marco (@Marmalcolm__) December 26, 2021

Lakers gotta figure out how to deal russ shit is hectic — Ryan B (@Ry_Glizzy21) December 26, 2021

