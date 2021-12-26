Basketball

“LeBron Blames, you should be the last person talking sh*t about the Coronavirus”: Michael Rapaport takes a shot at the Lakers superstar’s viral Spider-Man Instagram post

"LeBron Blames, you should be the last person talking sh*t about the Coronavirus": Michael Rapaport takes a shot at the Lakers superstar's viral Spider-Man Instagram post
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
R Ashwin ODI stats: Will Ravi Ashwin get selected in ODI squad for South Africa tour?
Next Article
“Do y’all know how good Draymond Green is??”: Kyle Kuzma showers the Warriors superstar with praise following NBA Christmas Day win over Phoenix Suns
NBA Latest Post
"I could die happy never listening to Doris Burke call a game again, just putrid.": NBA Twitter mocks veteran broadcaster for her biased comments towards Stephen Curry
“I could die happy never listening to Doris Burke call a game again, just putrid.”: NBA Twitter mocks veteran broadcaster for her biased comments towards Stephen Curry

Doris Burke came under the Twitter hammer  for her biasedness towards a big-name player/team again,…