“LeBron Blames, you should be the last person talking sh*t about the Coronavirus”: Michael Rapaport takes a shot at the Lakers superstar’s viral Spider-Man Instagram post

American actor and comedian Michael Rapaport blasts LeBron James on the former’s recent Instagram post.

The LA Lakers season hasn’t panned out according to expectations. Currently, struggling to be a +500 team despite LeBron James having some of his best performances. With superstar Anthony Davis out for four weeks with an MCL sprain, things have only worsened for the purple and gold team.

The Lakers had another disappointing outing on Christmas day, with a loss against the Brooklyn Nets. James surpassed Kobe Bryant as the all-time leading scorer on Xmas day. However, the four-time Finals MVP fell short of a victory.

The Lakers tried to make a comeback in the fourth quarter with a 17-0 run courtesy of James and Malik Monk. However, James Harden and Patty Mills took care of business, putting up incredible numbers. While Harden had a 36-point triple-double, Mills was 8-of-13 from the 3-point line.

During a post-game interview after their embarrassing loss to the Spurs, James cited the short-handed roster as one of the reasons for losing the game. The four-time champion recently posted the Spider-Man meme, mocking the pandemic and the chaos that it has caused in the league.

Michael Rapaport calls out LeBron James for being insensitive.

Recently, Hollywood actor Michael Rapaport slammed James for his recent Instagram post. Rapaport believed the Lakers superstar was being insensitive with his IG post. The Cop Land actor was in no mood to spare James, taking shots at his intellect and the Bubble championship.

In response to the above post, Rapaport tweeted the following.

“He’s a grown man putting up tweets with Spiderman, COVID, cold, flu, you don’t know the difference? None of us do, that’s the problem. Why don’t you call up one of your friends in China and ask them if they could explain it to you? Or call up Karl-Anthony Towns, who lost multiple family members, see if he could explain it to you. You should be the last person talking sh*t about the Coronavirus. That’s the only reason why you won your last ring, that fake a** bubble ring. Just like you are the fakest guy in the NBA. Put that bulls**t out on Christmas eve when 800,000 Americans have died? Pathetic.”

China James aka LeBron Blames aka

The Fakest Guy in the NBA doesn’t know the difference between

a cold, a flu & COVID? I Stand Disgusted & Disruptive!!! Christmas Stuffing on the new @iamrapaport 🎄🎄https://t.co/dx11a4xJsZ pic.twitter.com/z956DueOzj — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) December 24, 2021

Rapaport has been an avid critic of James. The 51-year old has left no stone unturned to dismiss the seventeen-time All-Star in the GOAT conversation. Rapaport had accused James of ruining the league when he decided to join forces with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami.

On the professional front, James is playing some of his best basketball. The Lakers superstar is currently averaging 27.4 PPG, 6.8 RPG, and 6.5 APG, shooting 51.7% from the field.