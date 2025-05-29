Paolo Banchero Reveals Why He Abruptly Quit Football in High School to Pursue Basketball

Apr 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) shoots the ball against the Boston Celtics in the third quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

These days, most youth coaches expect their players to be multi-sport athletes, as this diversifies their skill set and helps them avoid burnout. This path has worked for countless professional athletes, who often play two, three or even four sports before narrowing it down to the one for which they are best equipped. The same applies to Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero, who explained why he decided to move on from football and fully dedicate himself to basketball in high school.

Banchero played football throughout his youth, but decided to hang up his cleats after his freshman year at O’Dea High School in Seattle. Already 6-foot-7 by the start of that season, Paolo was the backup quarterback for the Fighting Irish, posting 191 passing yards and three touchdowns for the second-ranked high school team in Washington.

After his freshman season wrapped up, though, Banchero no longer felt comfortable as a football player. Quarterbacks are often known for being the tallest player on a football team’s offense, but the All-Star forward knew his future was on the court. With top college scouts already eyeing him, Banchero knew it was time to make a choice.

“I played football my whole life, and I loved football, but I just felt so out of place,” the third-year forward told The Pivot Podcast crew. “That was the first time I think when it kinda felt unnatural … And so that’s when I was like, you know what, I think I’m gonna have to just go full-time basketball.”

With his combined frame, size and athletic archetype, Banchero was always destined to be an NBA basketball player. He remains the prize of the 2022 NBA Draft, with only Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams close to him in early-career impact. But that doesn’t mean Paolo doesn’t still love football or enjoy seeing other tall guys excel in the sport.

“I think it’s good, though … If you could see taller guys starting to play football, you know, maybe they can make it work,” Banchero continued. “I think at the quarterback position, you could. But I think for me, I just was good enough in basketball to where I knew I could stay on that path.”

With a career in professional basketball on the line, it makes sense why Banchero ditched football when he did. Undoubtedly the roughest sport among the United States’ major four, one bad injury on the football field could have jeopardized Paolo’s future on the court.

For those who play both football and basketball with hopes of turning pro in one of them, it’s usually safer to focus on just one at some point in their high school careers. Being a multi-faceted athlete is a huge positive, but it doesn’t matter if the player isn’t healthy enough to suit up.

Unlike future NBA prospects, future NFL prospects can continue to play basketball without as much fear of a career-ending injury. While it was certainly a tough choice for Paolo to give up football, it proved to be the right decision in the long run.