After Dissing Kanye West for his $400 Million Net Worth, Shaquille O’Neal Recalls $50,000 Monthly Costing Divorce from Shaunie

Amid a social boycott, hip-hop legend Kanye West continues to face public ire for his slew of antisemitic comments. The 45-year-old’s latest controversy has cost him his ‘billionaire’ status, with global brands like Adidas, Balenciaga, and Gap terminating their partnership with him, followed by talent agency CAA dropping him as a client too.

However, this didn’t stop Ye from keeping a low profile, continuously tweeting about the episode on Twitter, even siding with NBA star Kyrie Irving who faced a similar situation as he shared the link to a documentary film that hurt Jewish sentiments.

Continuing to stir controversies on the micro-blogging site, Ye got into a bit of a back-and-forth with Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, who didn’t hold back either.

Shaq, who was critical of Irving’s statements, had Ye question his business partnership with Jewish billionaire Jamie Salter. Nonetheless, the Big Diesel wasn’t one to keep quiet, taking a dig at the multiple-time Grammy award winner losing his ‘billionaire’ status.

Fast forward to today, Shaq seems to have had a change of mood now sympathizing with Ye, identifying with the latter as a narcissist, the common link being their ugly divorces.

Shaquille O’Neal identifies with Kanye West’s situation.

Earlier this year, Ye ended his seven-year marriage with media personality and socialite Kim Kardashian. Things got ugly between the two publicly, with sources revealing that the American rapper’s unpredictable nature had become too much to deal with.

Things turned ugly when Ye began revealing details of their rocky marriage in the media. What followed was all the skeletons from the closet coming out. Understanding the repercussions of an ugly divorce, NBA legend Shaq revealed having been able to relate to the Graduation hit-maker.

“When I look at Kanye, I say you know what, I know what he is going through. You know why I know what he’s going through? Cause I used to be a narcissist.”

“First example, when you are a narcissist, mama takes the kids away from you. Second example, when you are a narcissist, things start to just go away.”

Via: The Big Podcast with Shaq

Shaquille O’Neal’s divorce with Shaunie Nelson.

SportsRush

Coming from a broken marriage, Shaq learned it the hard way. Formerly married to television personality Shaunie Nelson, the former seven-foot center wasn’t the most loyal husband. According to reports, the Diesel stepped outside his marriage on multiple occasions.

Update: Video Footage & Audio Shaquill O’Neal shares that he was at fault for his divorce from Shaunie O’Neal. Shaq said “I wasn’t protecting her and wasn’t protecting the vows”#shaquilloneal #shaunieoneal pic.twitter.com/DJD1K4FUhn — Media On Blast 🟢 (@mediaonblast) April 19, 2022

During their course of dating, followed by marriage, Shaq and Shaunie had four beautiful children, Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir, and Me’ Sarah. Thus post their ugly separation, the former seven-foot center was compelled to pay $50,000 as child support.

