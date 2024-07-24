Steve Kerr Admits Being Unimpressed by Anthony Edwards During Pre-Draft Workout

Anthony Edwards’ stellar performances in the 2023-24 season helped him establish his reputation as one of the best young players in the NBA. It also saw him earn a spot on Steve Kerr’s star-studded Team USA roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics. His selection is a testament to the veteran head coach’s belief in his abilities. However, back in 2020, Kerr wasn’t high on him and was unsure if he’d become a star.

Edwards was one of the top prospects in the 2020 draft class. The Georgia Bulldogs guard was on the Golden State Warriors’ radar, who were unsure about the direction they wanted to head in with the second pick. With the 19-year-old considered a lock to be a top-three pick, the team called him in for a pre-draft workout.

However, he failed to impress Kerr and the franchise’s think tank. In an interview with the Ringer, the head coach said,

“The first impression was it was hard to tell whether he was going to be good or not because he was just so raw. He was so young, and he was full of energy, which we loved, but we just worried about: Was he going to be a worker? Because he didn’t know anything.”

The Minnesota Timberwolves had no such qualms about Edwards. They picked him first overall and he has already established himself as one of the most important players in franchise history. The Warriors took center James Wiseman with the second pick, who spent only three seasons with the franchise before being traded to the Detroit Pistons and has been dubbed a draft bust.

If the Warriors knew back then what they know now, they would’ve mortgaged their future to acquire the first pick and draft Edwards.

Edwards has earned Kerr’s trust

While Kerr wasn’t too keen on the Warriors drafting the guard in 2020, he now views him as an integral part of Team USA. He’s one of two players, alongside Tyrese Haliburton, on the Paris Olympics roster who was part of the team that finished fourth in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Edwards showcased he was a man on a mission this summer with an exceptional performance in Team USA’s win over Team Canada in their first exhibition game. The guard scored 13 points in 19 minutes and shot 6-of-10 from the field.

The 22-year-old is the youngest player on the roster but has featured heavily in Team USA’s five exhibition games. Kerr did not have much faith in his ability when he had the opportunity to draft him in 2020 but is now a big believer in the guard’s ability to deliver on the biggest stage in international basketball.