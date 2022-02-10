“Pascal Siakam is the greatest ever PF to play for the Raptors!”: The superstar forward eclipses legend Chris Bosh to have the most 20/10/5 games in franchise history following monster game in win over Thunder

Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam has his 9th 20-point,10 rebound, 5 assist game of the season, passing Chris Bosh for the most in Raptors history.

At the beginning of the season, expectations were at an all-time low for the franchise following Kyle Lowry’s departure in the summer. However, around 53 games into the season, the Raptors are flying high with a 30-23 record and sit as the 6th seed in a competitive Eastern Conference.

While they did start poorly, they have begun to catch fire of late. In fact, they were on a 6-game winning streak, heading into the game against OKC. And oh boy! That confidence was on full display, as they beat down the Thunder 117-98, making it 8 wins in the last 10 games.

Pascal Siakam last 10 games: 23.5 PPG

10.6 RPG

6.2 APG

53.0 FG%

44.0 3P% The Raptors are 8-2 in that span. pic.twitter.com/zvKsObruKZ — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 10, 2022

While the Raptors do beat teams by committee for the majority of their games, today was an exception. The night belonged to Pascal Siakam, who rallied Toronto to their 7th win in a row and even managed to create history in the process.

Pascal Siakam tonight: 27 Points

16 Rebounds

5 Assists

77% FG pic.twitter.com/zrrn3Ix2vx — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 10, 2022

Pascal Siakam eclipses Chris Bosh for Raptors record with an impressive display against OKC.

Pascal Siakam was virtually unstoppable against the Thunder. The 27-year-old ended the night with 27 points, 16 rebounds, and 5 assists in 40 minutes of play. What’s even more impressive, he did so at an efficient clip, going 13 for 17 from the field.

In fact, it was his 9th 20/10/5 game of his season, helping him pass Toronto legend Chris Bosh for most such games in Raptors history.

Pascal Siakam tonight: 27 PTS

16 REB

5 AST

13-17 FG It’s his 9th 20/10/5 game of the season, passing Chris Bosh for most in Raptors history. (Submitted by @keerthikau) pic.twitter.com/Blk7QIP2he — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 10, 2022

It seemed like Siakam is hell-bent on proving Adam Silver wrong following his All-Star snub this time around. Moreover, his impressive displays contribute to winning basketball, with the 7-game streak being an indicator for the same.

In fact, the former G-league-r is playing at the center position for the first time in his career and showing no signs of unfamiliarity, being a double-double machine at the 5 spot. Slowly, but surely, the league is realizing the kind of season that Pascal Siakam is having.

The 1x All-Star is averaging 21.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game this season. In fact, Siakam’s rebounds, assists, and steals per game averages are the best he’s ever produced in his career.