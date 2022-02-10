“Andrew Wiggins & Kelly Oubre Jr. have come a long way since last season”: An insight into the turnaround season for the Warriors and Hornets forwards

The comeback stories of Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr. are some of the best things of the 2021-22 NBA season.

As far as stories in sports go, nothing beats the turnaround tales of the players. There are some athletes who come with the least of expectations and leave an impression to last forever as Tom Brady did in the NFL.

Then there are many who come with the biggest of expectations but couldn’t even deliver a quarter of those presumptions. But some resounding personalities after failing their projections come back and be better or some versions of their former selves again.

Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andrew Wiggins have that type of trajectory in their fairly young careers. Both 26-year-olds drafted 1-year apart in the NBA, found themselves in the Golden State Warriors in 2020 as the Dubs were looking to rebuild for the upcoming season.

But just a few months in, Warriors nations had their doubts on both stars’ capabilities of playing with the Splash Brothers and Draymond Green, once they’d all be ready.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is finally living up to the expectations

Just after an inefficient and slump-year with the Warriors, Obure found himself on the trade blocks again in the last offseason, this time to the Charlotte Hornets.

In his 4th team in four years, the former Wizards forward is looking to have found a home in Michael Jordan’s team that is full of youth and to many people’s surprise is among the Playoffs contenders in the East. And Kelly is one of the best shooters for that team.

Coming off the bench for the Hornets, Oubre is averaging 16.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals a game this season. Getting a major contribution from their Sixth man every night, the Charlotte team has a winning record (28-27) as we speak.

Having all the prerequisites for the Sixth man of the year award of 2022, “Tsunami Papi” has surely taken a big step to turn his career around.

Andrew Wiggins is now an All-Star

Meanwhile, Wiggins is writing a story of his own. The former No. 1 overall pick has had quite the rollercoaster career thus far. Drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014, Wiggins found himself in Minnesota Timberwolves in his rookie season where he played for more than five campaigns. He was then traded to the Warriors midway through the 2019-20 season.

Although he played some decent basketball with the Wolves alongside Karl Anthony-Towns, Wiggins wasn’t fulfilling his projection. He didn’t even play winning basketball for even one season in his 5-years with the ball club.

And now, the same man who was just a trade piece for the Warriors is an All-Star for the first time in his career.

The two-way gem for the Dubs is averaging over 18 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal with a plus-minus of 5.8 and a net rating of 9.5.

“Andrew is just the most humble, modest guy. I do think though that being named a starter has infused him with more confidence than ever. He’s put all the work in, he’s dealt with a lot of stuff over the years, a lot of stress, people calling him a ‘bust’ and all that stuff. He is just put his head down and worked, and he’s earned this. He’s just playing lights out right now.” Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr, said of Wiggins.

Finally, having overcome their difficulties, both these stars will look to become the best versions of themselves and hopefully be the best players in the league in the coming years.