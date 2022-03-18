“Did Patrick Beverley just lie about how many Conference Finals he’s been in??”: Timberwolves guard tries to deceive fans through a Twitter take

Patrick Beverley feels confident and is boasting about his two conference finals appearance after a thorough trouncing of the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

The feud between Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley has been going on for quite some time. As time progressed the intensity of the comments increased.

After Wednesday night’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook was asked how he felt about the trash-talking from Minnesota Timberwolves players.

Westbrook responded by saying that it didn’t bother him and further added that no one on the Timberwolves team had done anything relevant in their NBA careers.

Patrick Beverley takes to Twitter to respond and let his opinion be heard

Patrick Beverley is a very bold character in the NBA. Throughout his career, he has never minced his words. Today was no different.

He took to Twitter to respond to Westbrook’s criticism. He said that, unlike his compatriot, he has been part of two separate teams that made it to the Western Conference finals.

Playoffs every year. 2 western conference finals with 2 different Teams👀👀👀 individual stats or team stats? I thought it was a team sport?? https://t.co/wlPhFB9alQ — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) March 17, 2022

This dig is throwing clear shade on Westbrook’s last two failed attempts at winning the championship. Westbrook also missed out on the playoffs for the first time in his career just last year.

However, Patrick Beverley is one to be pointing fingers as curious Redditors have revealed that he did not play a single minute in the 2014-15 Rockets’ playoff run.

He missed 12 games in the regular season to add to the pile. It would seem that Beverley is beating an empty drum, quite characteristic of his career.