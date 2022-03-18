Basketball

“Did Patrick Beverley just lie about how many Conference Finals he’s been in??”: Timberwolves guard tries to deceive fans through a Twitter take

"Did Patrick Beverley just lie about how many Conference Finals he's been in??": Timberwolves guard tries to deceive fans through a Twitter take
Jeet Pukhrambam

Previous Article
"Ben Stokes thrives on it": Barmy Army cheers Ben Stokes as England dominate Day 2 of Barbados Test vs West Indies
Next Article
KKR new jersey 2022 IPL: Shreyas Iyer in KKR jersey IPL 2022
NBA Latest Post
“I have a green patch of hair because I love the Joker”: Saddiq Bey credits his villain mentality to his love for the Batman character following 51 point outburst in Pistons win
“I have a green patch of hair because I love the Joker”: Saddiq Bey credits his villain mentality to his love for the Batman character following 51 point outburst in Pistons win

Saddiq Bey drops 51 points out of nowhere and credits his villain mentality to his…