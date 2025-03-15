mobile app bar

Patrick Beverley Issues a “Told You So” After Austin Reaves’ 37-Point, 13-Assist Night Against Denver Nuggets

Dylan Edenfield
Published

Austin Reaves NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets

Mar 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) drives to the basket against Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers were without both LeBron James and Luka Doncic on Friday, yet the team was able to keep things close with the Denver Nuggets down to the final seconds. Austin Reaves was the hero of the night, putting up a superstar-worthy stat line with the team’s leaders sidelined.

The fourth-year guard kept LA in the game with a spectacular 37-point, 8-rebound, 13-assist display. If Jamal Murray hadn’t sunk a clutch shot in the waning seconds of the contest, the Lakers would have walked away from Denver with one of their most impressive wins of the season.

The Nuggets ultimately came out on top, 131-126, but that didn’t stop Patrick Beverley from taking a victory lap after Reaves’ performance. Pat Bev had previously lauded AR15 as the NBA’s top third option, so the former point guard quickly took the chance to issue a “told you so” following his impressive display.

Pat Bev also proclaimed Rui Hachimura to be the league’s best fourth option while complimenting the squad Los Angeles has built. “I like the Lakers, I like what they’ve done,” Beverley said on his podcast. “I know we gave the Lakers a lot of criticism in the past… but the moves Rob Pelinka has made have put the Lakers right up there, top notch.”

Considering how Reaves has been producing all season, it’s not too surprising to see the 26-year-old put up a memorable performance as the best player on the floor for the Lakers.

Luka Doncic’s arrival has been positive for Austin Reaves’ production

Austin Reaves had already served as an excellent third scoring option and secondary playmaker before Anthony Davis was traded to Dallas. But the Arkansas native has stepped up his game even further since Luka Doncic’s arrival.

Reaves has proven capable of leading the team when his star teammates are absent as well. In the Lakers’ last five gamesall without LeBron JamesReaves is posting a near-triple-double average.

With 30.6 PPG, 9.8 APG, and 7.4 RPG alongside blazing shooting efficiency during this stretch, Reaves may be capable of shouldering even more of the offensive load than previously expected.

Once LeBron returns from injury, Reaves could begin serving as LA’s second scoring option, considering his recent hot stretch. James is still excellent at putting the ball in the basket, but at this stage of his career, it may be in the Lakers’ best interest to allow Doncic and Reaves to shoulder the most taxing responsibilities on the court.

