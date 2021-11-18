Patty Mills and LaMarcus Aldridge take turns to steer the wheel for Kevin Durant amidst an inconsistent James Harden and injured Joe Harris: Nets TSR Roundup

The Brooklyn Nets manage to keep their boat afloat despite struggling to play as a unit. The team is currently the second seed in the eastern conference with an 11-5 record. However, Kevin Durant and co have not played to their true potential yet.

With sixteen games into the season, the Nets are yet to figure their team chemistry. As Kyrie Irving’s anti-vaccination controversies continue to make headlines, Kevin Durant has been a savior for his team. The addition of Patty Mills and the return of LaMarcus Aldridge has been a blessing in disguise for this team.

What impressed

Without diving too much into detail, we shall discuss the three points that stood out so far.

Patty Mills sets a record for the Brooklyn Nets in their match against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The marksman sank a career-high nine 3-pointers. Mills not only set a personal record but a franchise record for the Nets. The veteran guard holds the record for the highest number of 3s made in Nets history. Mills’ nine 3-pointers was the most by any player this season coming off the bench.

Patty Mills drilled a career-high 9 3’s in Brooklyn’s road win. 29 PTS – 2 STL – 35.5 FPTS pic.twitter.com/m3rowY61Er — NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) November 15, 2021

The former NBA champion is shooting an incredible 47.9% from beyond the arc this season so far. Having Mills on the bench has provided the Nets with immense shooting depth.

LaMarcus Aldridge has the potential to be the sixth man of the year.

The seven-time All-Star has one of the best mid-range jumpers in the league despite being past his prime. The former Spurs player had a season-high tonight against the Cavaliers, scoring 24-points. Aldridge was 11-of-19 from the field.

Playing a mere 2o MPG, the 36-year old is averaging 12.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks on a 58.0% shooting from the field. In what many believe, head coach Steve Nash should start Aldridge in place of Blake Griffin. The chorus for which is growing amongst Nets fans.

Kevin Durant continues to lead the league in scoring.

The four-time scoring champion bounced back immediately from a lackluster performance against the Golden State Warriors. Durant scored an efficient 23-points tonight in a win against the Cavs. The superstar is currently averaging 28.6 PPG.

The most prolific scoring start to a season the Nets have ever had. The most prolific scoring start to a season @KDTrey5 has ever had. pic.twitter.com/c76uiaA2LE — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 9, 2021

KD is Mr. Effecient, shooting 56.7% from the field and 42.7% from the 3-point line. The two-time finals MVP has been carrying most of the offensive load for the Nets.

What didn’t impress

Joe Hariss’ ankle injury is a huge void to fill on the shooting side of schemes.

The absence of Harris gave the Warriors a slight edge in the shooting department. Stephen Curry and co-shot the lights out of Nets. In the recent game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Harris scored an incredible five 3-pointers in the first quarter. The former 3-point contest winner was 6-of-8 from beyond the arc.

With James Harden going through a slump and an absent Kyrie Irving, Harris would provide the necessary aid to Durant.

James Harden has been inconsistent through the season so far.

Earlier this week, The former MVP had a monster performance against the Pelicans. Harden torched a 39-point performance that included 12 assists. The Beard shot an incredible 61.1% from the field and 60.0% from the 3-point line.

However, in the very next game against his former team OKC, he had a mere 16-points. Harden’s efficiency from the 3-point line has taken a significant dip. The Nets superstar who once had a streak of thirty-two games with at least 30-points has had only one game with 30+ points this season.

Whether it’s the new foul-baiting rules or a shift from Mike D’Antoni’s system of basketball, Harden has not looked his best so far.

There is an absence of fan culture in the organization.

Recently, veteran analysts Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith seemed surprised with the MVP chants for Steph Curry at Barclays Center. The arena that was supposed to be KD’s house had fans cheering for the Warriors superstar.

Earlier known as the New Jersey Nets, the team was renamed Brooklyn Nets in 2012. The city of New York enjoys a loyal fan base for Knicks, thus making it difficult to form a fan base.

