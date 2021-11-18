Is Stephen Curry playing tonight vs Cleveland Cavaliers?: Golden State Warriors release injury report for the MVP front runner ahead of matchup against Ricky Rubio and co

Golden State Warriors may rest their MVP Stephen Curry ahead of back to back against Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons. Andre Iguodala ruled out with a left hip injury

Chef Curry is one of the major reasons why the Warriors currently have the best record in the NBA. They solidified their position by defeating Brooklyn Nets in a blowout manner. They are 1-1 on their trip to the east coast and look to add some easy dubs before they return to the bay.

The 3x champion is having another MVP caliber season averaging 28.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.6 assists with an immense improvement on the defensive end. Although he has been inconsistent efficiency-wise, Curry takes 20-25 games every season to fine-tune himself.

Range = limitless 📍 pic.twitter.com/3E4PqiGfbJ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 17, 2021

Golden State has managed to put the league on alert all while missing #2 draft pick James Wiseman and the other half of Splash Bros Klay Thompson.

Also Read: “Stephen Curry getting louder MVP chants than Kevin Durant in Brooklyn now?!”: Warriors superstar gets an incredible reaction from fans during 37 point showing against the Nets

Stephen Curry listed as questionable with a left hip contusion

The team listed Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala on the injury report. Iggy has been ruled out with a left hip injury for the first of back-to-back games against Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Piston. Curry on the other hand is questionable for the night.

He will most likely take the night off for load management as Cavs are decimated with injuries themselves. Colling Sexton suffered a torn meniscus to his left knee while rookie Evan Mobley sprained his right elbow.

Some notable Warriors injury news: Steph Curry is questionable tomorrow in Cleveland with a left hip contusion, Andre Iguodala is out with left hip injury management. Rest day for Iguodala. It’s front end of back-to-back. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 17, 2021

Iggy’s absence could mean more minutes for the Warriors’ rookie Jonathan Kuminga who is earning playing time on a contending team. The matchup against Cavs will be a solid opportunity for Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole to show that they can carry the team offensively in Curry’s absence.

Also Read: “Michael Jordan is a con-man, he’ll act like your friend then kill you”: Knicks coach, Jeff Van Gundy, infamously called out the Bulls legend for faking friendships across the league