“Growing up, Pau Gasol was my favorite player, over Kobe Bryant”: Lakers’ Russell Westbrook pays his respect to the Spanish legend on his retirement

Lakers’ Russell Westbrook pays his respects to Pau Gasol as he announces his retirement, reveals Pau was his favorite over Kobe Bryant

Pau Gasol is one of the few European players who lived up to the hype of their European image. Picked 3rd overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2001 draft, Gasol was traded to Memphis Grizzlies. From the first season onwards Pau started putting up big numbers all across the board.

2002: @paugasol became the first Rookie of the Year in franchise history. 2020: 🥽⌛️#ThrowBackThursday pic.twitter.com/DRprsJBy9K — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) March 26, 2020

That was the first individual honor Memphis ever received in the NBA. Before getting traded to the Lakers Pau played 7 seasons in Memphis. During that time, he became one of the all-time greats in the franchise.

Gasol recently announced his retirement from basketball. Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook gave Pau Gasol his flowers while revealing that he was one of his favorite players.

Russell Westbrook says his 3 favorite players were Pau Gasol, Rasheed Wallace and Kobe Bryant. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) October 5, 2021

Growing up in Long Beach, Russell Westbrook was a Lakers fan. Then how did he like Pau over Kobe Bryant?

Russell Westbrook: “Pau was actually my favorite player growing up before Kobe.” — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) October 5, 2021

When Russell came into the league Pau had just joined the Lakers, traded in exchange for his brother Marc Gasol. Maybe that’s when Russell started admiring the Big guy. He played against him on multiple occasions when Westbrook’s Oklahoma City Thunder played Pau, Kobe, and the Lakers.

Lakers starring Pau and Kobe en route to their 2nd straight Championship in 2010, played OKC starring a young Westbrook in the first round and went past them. How tough would that have been, to play and get knocked out in your first playoffs by your two idols? Only Russ knows, but he had his revenge a couple of years later when the OKC eliminated the Lakers in the 2012 WC semi-finals.

A 2 time NBA champion, Pau averaged over 17 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game. He made 6 All-Star appearances and 4 All-NBA teams. Pau is also an international Basketball icon, he has won 3 Olympic medals for Spain.

Russ would surely want to achieve what Pau achieved with purple and gold.