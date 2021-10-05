“Kobe Bryant taught me what it meant to be a winner”: Pau Gasol gives a special mention to his long-time Lakers teammate during his retirement speech

After nearly 2 decades of playing professionally, former Los Angeles Lakers big man Pau Gasol announces his retirement from basketball.

Pau Gasol is one of the top big men the league has witnessed. The Spaniard was a talented offensive player, whose incredible basketball IQ helped him win games.

Joining the league as a young foreign 21-year-old, it didn’t take Pau long enough before he made a positive impact for the Memphis Grizzlies. However, it was with Kobe Bryant at the Los Angeles Lakers, where the 7-footer saw immense success. Over a course of 18 NBA seasons, Gasol built up quite a solid resume – the 2001 ROY, 6 All-Star appearances, 4 All-NBA selections, and 2 Championships.

This past year, Gasol announced his retirement from international basketball after Spain’s loss to the USA at the quarterfinals of the 2020 Tokyo Games. And on 5th October, officially declared his retirement from basketball.

“I’m going to retire from professional basketball,” Gasol said. “It’s a difficult decision after so many years, but it’s a decision that I really thought over.

“Kobe Bryant taught me how to be a better leader, competitor, and winner”: Pau Gasol

Throughout his career, Gasol has played alongside some of the game’s best. However, no teammate of his could be as great as the legend Kobe Bryant.

In the 6 years the duo spent together in Los Angeles, they created an unbreakable bond that they cherished off the court too. Apart from the special relationship the two stars shared with each other, they were also a successful and deadly pair, who were also in sync. The 2 coveted championships is the end result of all the numerous hours the two dedicated for practices, weight sessions and film sessions. Clearly, Pau made Kobe better, and vice-versa.

On Tuesday, during his retirement speech, the 41-year-old didn’t forget his Lakers teammate. Gasol gave a special mention to the Black Mamba in his speech.

“I want to make a special mention to Kobe Bryant. I’d very much like him to be here but life is sometimes very unfair. He taught me how to be a better leader, better competitor, what it meant to be a winner.”

With a career average of 17 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists, it is safe to say Gasol had a pretty successful career. While we’ll surely miss him on the court, we genuinely do hope the legend lives a happy post-retirement life!