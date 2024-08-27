Paul George And Jared McCain Have Differing Goals For The 2024-25 Season

When a player gets drafted into the NBA, they come in with a set of goals that are almost universal for every rookie. But as they spend more time in the league, their goals change, and they become more team-oriented as opposed to ones that glorify the individual career. This mindset was on full display on Podcast P, as Paul George and Jared McCain spoke about their season goals. The 76ers teammates discussed the coming season, and how they plan to approach their respective individual campaign as well as their collective team goals.

McCain responded with a thoughtful approach. He discussed measuring his success based on his ability to control the intangibles throughout the season. The California-born had additionally set his sights on competitive awards, saying,

“There is obviously goals that are obtainable… But the ones for me that I think are gonna determine if it was a successful season is – Did I work hard? Was I present? Am I still humble? Am I just living with gratitude? Did I not go too high or too low?… But obviously like Rookie of the Year, Rookie of the Month… LeagueFits’ Rookie of the Year. Yeah, something like that.”

The show’s producer soon turned to George. He asked the 34-year-old about his goals with the upcoming campaign. In response, the veteran promptly pointed to his lifelong dream of lifting the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy.

He then spoke about his desire to become a better professional and mentor at the 76ers. The 9x All-Star also discussed the importance of dedicating more time to his family and business ventures, saying,

“Obviously I have never won a championship. So, that’s the ultimate goal. But I’m kinda similar, right? Am I gonna be a great mentor? Will I help lead? Be on time, be a professional and off the court stuff like – Can I make time to be present for business? Can I expand my portfolio? Can I balance more time with family off the court? So, I got a ton of them.”

This showcased the difference in approach between an inexperienced and a seasoned NBA player. For context, McCain has joined the NBA after a standout freshman season with Duke. The young guard averaged 14.3 points, 5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game to help his college reach Elite Eight in the March Madness tournament.

These impressive performances made him a highly coveted prospect and earned him a spot on the ACC All-Rookie Team. He is looking to replicate this success in his rookie season with the 76ers. This consequently made his goals more individual-focused.

George’s primary aim contrastingly centers around the franchise. PG has made the playoffs 11 times and reached the conference finals thrice over his 15-year NBA career. Yet, he has never made it to the NBA Finals. He thus hopes to make the 2024/25 season his breakthrough year, with everything else falling into secondary priority.