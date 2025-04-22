“Not Letting Steph Dress Me”: God-Sister Cameron Brink Snubs Steph Curry for an NBA Rookie as Her Stylist

Basketball is a game that will always be won on the court, but having great style is sometimes just as important. That was the conversation Cameron Brink and Sydel Curry had on the latest episode of their Straight To Cam podcast. The longtime friends had influencer Mia Mastrov on the program to talk all things WNBA following the draft. But the conversation soon shifted to a more fun topic.

The trio started talking about NBA superstar Russell Westbrook’s role in styling Georgia Moore, the No. 6 WNBA Draft pick. Known for his bold fashion choices, Russ’s name sparked a deeper conversation about NBA players and their sense of fashion. That’s when Cam and Sydel asked their guest a fun question: Which NBA player would you let style you?

“Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Done deal,” said Mia after zero hesitation. Cam and Syd agreed that SGA has incredible style and was an excellent choice. “They all have stylists,” added Syd, reminding the girls that not every player has as much swag as Alexander. When it came time for Cam to answer, she named someone who she knew would not dress her.

“I’m not letting Steph dress me,” she said with a laugh. She then looked at Syd and claimed she meant “No shade,” toward her co-hosts future Hall of Famer brother. Syd did come to Steph’s defense and said that his style had been getting better. “I just don’t know if he could pick out a girl’s outfit,” responded the injured Los Angeles Sparks star.

Instead of the Dubs legend, Cam gave props to another NBA player: Sixers rookie Jared McCain. “I feel like Jared could pick out a fit and paint my nails,” she said, referencing how McCain is known not just for his love of nail art.

Brink is widely considered one of the most fashionable WNBA stars in the game. Despite being out with an ACL injury, she’s upped her endorsement deals and shone in numerous advertisements showing off that style. The Sparks will be missing her for most of the 2025 season, but hopefully, Brink takes the time to get better quicker.