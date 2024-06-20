Paul George Brings Up Bronny James’ NBA Comparison, Shows Excitement for 2024 Draft Pick

The NBA offseason is officially underway. Next in the league’s calendar is the 2024 NBA Draft, set to kick off on June 26, at Barclays Center. Bronny James, son of LeBron James, has also entered his name in this year’s draft, creating a lot of intrigue around his future and playstyle. Talking about his prospects in the NBA, the Clippers forward, Paul George, was asked to give a brief scouting report on the former USC guard.

On his show, Podcast P with Paul George, the former Pacers star began by giving Bronny his flowers. From his on-court vision to his uncanny defensive ability, George saw Bronny’s gifts translating to the league rather well.

Moreover, he believed that Bronny would be best suited to play the “glue guy” on teams, similar to stars like Jrue Holiday and Derrick White. Further adding to his observations, George said,

“What’s most impressive is his basketball savyness. Like his basketball IQ, he can do it all…I think he can be elite at a lot of things…but I compare him to the Jrue Holiday’s, the Derrick Whites, that are glue guys, that can go out there and do everything.”

He also admitted that Bronny, unlike his father, doesn’t need to be a star player to make an impact in the pro league. Recalling his game from his AAU days, PG13 recognized Bronny as the kind of talent who could effortlessly distribute the ball and make his teammates better. Besides, he also referred to the youngster as a good kid with a commendable work ethic and a good brain on his shoulders.

In the end, George capped off his scouting report by emphasizing that picking Bronny would be a “no-brainer” move for any GM, considering his basketball pedigree. He also emphasized that Bronny is now “his own man“, and wasn’t looking to benefit from the the King’s name.

Bronny has also mentioned getting out of his father’s shadow to make a name for himself, during his presser after the NBA combine. However, considering LeBron’s greatness, picking up his son becomes an obvious move for any organization.