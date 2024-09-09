Paul George Claims Kobe Bryant’s Drew League Appearance was More Iconic than LeBron James’

George concluded Season 2 of ‘Podcast P’ with a guest appearance from DeMar DeRozan. The fellow California natives discussed LeBron James and Kobe Bryant’s Drew League performances during the course of the show.

Advertisement

The Drew League is the most iconic Pro-Am league based in Los Angeles. LeBron’s participation in the 2023 edition introduced the competition to a lot of fans worldwide. However, Kobe’s appearance in 2011 was even more legendary, according to Paul George.

George admitted that both appearances were iconic. However, Kobe’s stint takes the cake for many reasons.

“Both was special. I just think that Kobe got to have the edge. Where Kobe was, that was real trenches. When he hits the shot, all the fans come rush him.”

“They felt him. They got to touch him. And then he was playing against yourself, against [James Harden]. It was almost like passing the torch,” said George.

The discussion was originally sparked when DeRozan brought up the Drew League, where he active participates in every offseason. He played in the game against Kobe and was teammates with LeBron in the latter’s Drew League debut as well.

“The way Kobe did it, it was so unexpected. It literally happened that day. Nobody got a text or call. Kobe to come and score 50. Hit a game winning shot and stand there. It was so poetic,” said DeRozan.

Although DeRozan shared profound praise for Kobe’s performance at the Drew League, he didn’t discount LeBron’s appearance.

“With Bron’s, having him still playing, and the whole city coming out. The anticipation. They kind of go neck and neck. They’re both Lakers. Best players in our league… For both of those guys to do something like that, it’s legendary to me,” DeRozan added.

George doesn’t have the same privilege as DeRozan to have played in either of the legendary games. But he has performed in the Drew League.

Considering the impact that Kobe’s appearance had on the community, the two came to the same conclusion. Kobe’s appearance was more iconic.

“What made it so crazy was the police was trying to get him to leave before the game was over. He was like ‘Nah, I’m finishing this game.’ For him to do that shows just how legendary that moment really was. Cause he said that, then a couple minutes later, he hits the game winning shot and just stands there,” said DeRozan.

Neither Kobe nor LeBron are from Los Angeles or California. However, Kobe is viewed as part of the community because of his prolonged association with the Lakers. His iconic performance in the Drew League is just one of the many reasons why.