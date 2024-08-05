Paul George Impersonates Charles Barkley’s ‘Turrible’ To His Face

Throughout his broadcasting career with TNT, Charles Barkley has delivered some of the most memorable and unfiltered opinions on national television, earning fans’ admiration for his candid and often humorous commentary. Interestingly, Paul George has gained recognition for his impressive Charles Barkley impression. What better way for the legendary Barkley to experience this tribute than by seeing it performed by the impersonator himself?

Making an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George, Barkley was treated with his iconic impersonation. Talking about his PG’s recent move to the Philadelphia 76ers, George gave Barkley an imitation of himself at his request.

“Not all of ‘em are good. Some of ‘em are just turrible.”

Joining the All-Star and his co-hosts through a video call, Sir Charles couldn’t help but make the most of this opportunity. Asking George to impersonate him, PG dug into his bag of ‘Barkley phrases’ and dropped an iconic one on the Philadelphia 76ers legend.

PG-13 has been known to mimic the Round Mound of Rebound from time to time. One of the most iconic performances given by the nine-time All-Star was during his appearance on The Stephen A. Smith Show.

An old video of SAS and PG discussing the outcome of his former team turned into a hilarious one-minute span of the now-76ers star imitating the legend.

Having heard numerous stories of George’s uncanny resemblance to Barkley’s takes on live television, Smith got an absolute treat when he asked PG to give that answer in his best Charles Barkley impersonation.

Barkley on the 76ers landing Paul George

Being drafted first overall by the Philadelphia 76ers back in 1985, Charles Barkley is a longtime supporter of the franchise. While he does rip the Sixers on their poor performances every now and then, Sir Charles seems to be quite optimistic about the team going forward, as per Inquirer.com.

“Now, they’ve just got to put it together. It’s just on paper right now. It’s got to work. Every season is different. And then, obviously, bringing [in that] many pieces, it’s going to be an experiment. But, listen, they had a great summer.”

Speaking on the 76ers being able to land George this summer, Barkley believes the team may be ready to cross all hurdles that have limited them in the past. However, it is still too early to speculate if this new core will work for Philly or not.

PG is a versatile scorer who is a huge upgrade from Tobias Harris. Tyrese Maxey has developed into an All-Star guard that can score and facilitate the ball. And the team already has a former league MVP in Joel Embiid, one of the premier centers in the league right now.

So, will the Sixers have a successful run this year? We need to wait and watch.