“Too Much Pride”: Charles Barkley Predicts Knicks Game 5 Comeback but Confident Pacers Will Secure Finals Berth

After beating the Boston Celtics in six games, the New York Knicks were on top of the world. They entered the Eastern Conference Finals with a ton of momentum, which, shockingly, vanished as they now find themselves down 3-1 against the Indiana Pacers. Knicks fans are distraught, while those rooting against them are thrilled. Charles Barkley, for one, has always doubted New York, and now, he almost has his victory tour ready.

Of course, Chuck predicted that the Pacers would triumph in 6. And he’s still sticking to his guns. The Knicks are a historic organization, and he thinks that they have “too much pride” to lose another game at Madison Square Garden.

According to the Hall of Famer, they’ll steal Game 5 at MSG, but then go on to lose Game 6 in Indiana, to punch their ticket home.

While speaking on Inside the NBA at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Chuck reiterated his stance and said, “Like I said, I picked the Pacers in six, I still believe that, I think they’re gonna- Listen. Those guys are not gonna quit. They’re not gonna quit. Coach Thibodeau is not gonna let them quit. I just think the Knicks got too much pride to lose every game at home.”

Barkley may have struck gold with his predictions and analysis. There’s every chance the Pacers do win this series. Plus, his claim about the most underrated player in Indiana is aging like fine wine—proving that, despite his occasional horror takes, Chuck truly understands basketball better than most of the guys we see on TV every day.

Barkley claimed Pascal Siakam is the Pacers’ most underrated player

Tyrese Haliburton being labeled the league’s “most overrated” player in the anonymous NBA poll raised plenty of eyebrows. Not only was there clear evidence that Haliburton was a well-deserving All-Star this season, but some of the takes surrounding him actually led people to believe he’s underrated for the skills he brings to the table.

While Chuck believes Hali is underrated, it’s Pascal Siakam who, according to the Round Mound of Rebound, truly flies under the radar.

“I like Haliburton, but I think the only reason the Pacers are here is Siakam,” Barkley said on an Inside The NBA episode. “I think he’s the most underrated player in the NBA. He’s the best player on their team.”

Of course, Spicy P is a former NBA champion and a highly versatile scorer. He’s also Indiana’s leading scorer this season, averaging 20 points per game on 51% shooting from the field. This Knicks series has only reinforced that Chuck’s take on Siakam is spot on.

He’s averaging nearly 26 points in the series while shooting close to 53%. He dropped 39 points in a game-winning effort in Game 2, and although Haliburton received most of the praise for his absurd Game 4 performance, Siakam contributed a very handy 30 points of his own.

With both Haliburton and Siakam leading the charge, the Pacers clearly have a high ceiling. But will it be enough to deliver their first-ever NBA title? Only time will tell.