Paul George’s Future With Clippers in Doubt Over $68.7 Million Dispute

Dark clouds thicken over the future of Paul George at the Los Angeles Clippers. The franchise is yet to conclude with a deal with PG13 to extend his five-year stay at the City of Angels. The parties remain far apart in valuation, raising tension over the situation with each passing day.

With the free agency approaching fast, the Clippers have already offered George a 3-year $152.3 million deal. However, the 34-year-old has held out, asking for a 4-year $221 million contract from the franchise. As per an NBA fan on Reddit, the LA side remains unwilling to give in to PG’s demands, paving the way for a $68.7 million dispute.

Time is running out for both parties to find a breakthrough. After all, George’s current 4-year $176 million deal has a $48.8 million player-option component attached to it. So, on Sunday, June 30, he could opt for free agency if the negotiation doesn’t progress.

Amidst the tension, the franchise reportedly remains firm on its stance. After offering Kawhi Leonard, a 3-year $152.4 million extension during the season, the Clippers have no intention of exceeding this bracket for PG.

The player remains confident in his qualities as he should be. After registering 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game this season, Geroge was integral to the Clippers’ run to the playoffs. On top of this, his All-Star selection during this campaign maintained his reputation as an elite two-way player.

However, considering his demands, age, and troubled history with injuries, the potential suitors for his services as a free agent remain few.

Which franchises could make a move for Paul George?

As per the latest reports, the Philadelphia 76ers are determined to bring George back to the East. They have the wage space available to sign the 6ft 8 superstar for possibly the remainder of his career. Also, with Tobias Harris potentially departing, PG could fit into their system immediately.

After all, the team’s superstar, Joel Embiid, hinted at precisely this while previewing the recent NBA Finals Game 4. Sitting beside the Clippers forward, the 2023 MVP glanced at him with a side-eye while discussing ‘missing pieces’. This added volume to the rumors, exciting the viewers about the prospect.

Apart from them, the Golden State Warriors and the Orlando Magic are allegedly interested in signing George. On one hand, the Dubs could provide PG with the chance of a lifetime to stay connected to his roots by extending his stay in California. On the other hand, the Magic could allow him to lead a relatively young yet talented roster to success.

The eventual direction of George’s future remains unknown. As of now, however, all eyes are on the Clippers. The upcoming few days could test their beliefs as failing to retain a superstar of PG’s caliber may haunt them in the future. The franchise understands this better than anyone else, increasing the complexities of the scenario.