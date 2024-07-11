mobile app bar

Paul Pierce Believes Kawhi Leonard Pulling Out of Team USA is the Right Decision For His Future with the Team

Tonoy Sengupta
Published

Paul Pierce and Kawhi Leonard. Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Despite initially being a part of the USA Men’s Basketball Team ahead of the 2024 Olympics, Kawhi Leonard has chosen to pull out of the team at the 11th hour. The star chose to pull out of the team at the 11th hour because he felt it was best to recuperate from his injuries, rather than risk re-injuring himself ahead of next season. While many have criticized this decision, Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce has come out in staunch support of the LA Clippers star.

In his explanation behind his support of Leonard’s decision, Pierce stressed just how injury-prone the Clippers star has become over the years. Immediately after, he also mentioned that it was not the greatest look to play for Team USA after he couldn’t play in the postseason with LA at all. He said,

“Knowing Kawhi’s history of injuries, I like that move. You know, he didn’t finish out the Clippers season, and I know he’s been ramping up. He wants to play. He probably has that itch. But I think it’s best, on both parts that, he gets ready for the team that’s paying him that boatload of money.”

Pierce’s point about the money paid to Leonard especially stands out. The Clippers star recently signed a bumper three-year, $149 million with the Clippers. So, the least the 33-year-old can do is prioritize the team this summer. And finally, it does appear as though the star has agreed to do just this, during the offseason.

It’s extremely difficult to deny The Truth‘s point. Even Skip Bayless, who is known to create controversy by vehemently disagreeing with his co-panelists, couldn’t help but agree with the Boston icon.

Skip Bayless appreciates Kawhi Leonard pulling out of Team USA

Bayless initially acknowledged the patriotic aspect of this whole ordeal. However, he once again came back to the money element of the matter. Eventually, he also tried to reflect the LA Clippers’ perspective, saying,

“You can’t stand in the way of patriotism… I got that. But they [LA Clippers] are paying him $50 million. And more importantly, they just put all their eggs, all their basketballs in his basket… But the point is, wait, you’re all-in for a guy who’s had another little clean-up surgery this offseason… Because he’s got chronically bad both knees? And wait a second, he’s gonna go play 8 more big games at the Olympics?” 

As much as many would love to see Klaw perform for Team USA, it really would seem at least a little disingenuous, especially after the Clippers just showed their commitment to him, and with his injuries always being a problem, it really would be best for the player to sit this one out.

Post Edited By:Bhavani Singh

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

