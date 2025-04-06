“We Don’t Sugarcoat Nothing”: James Harden Clears the Air on His Exchange With Kawhi Leonard

Mar 11, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) react during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Clippers have been on a brilliant run lately. They are currently on a four-game winning streak and have put forth a strong challenge in the crowded Western Conference standings. Last week, when the Clippers faced the Pelicans, a moment between James Harden and Kawhi Leonard caught fans’ attention as Harden was seen animatedly communicating with Leonard.

Harden was seen forcing Kawhi to exert himself on defense. This led to widespread speculations from the fans as they suspected something was wrong between them. However, after a dominating win over the Mavs, Harden cleared the air on his exchange.

He revealed that there was no bad blood—just two competitive teammates holding each other accountable. The Beard emphasized that his relationship with Kawhi is very strong and is built on mutual respect, so they are comfortable with calling each other out for the team’s benefit.

He said, “It’s real. It’s just real. We don’t sugarcoat nothing. On the court, if he sees something, he’ll tell it to me. If I see something, I’ll tell it to him. And we move on. We’re professionals, we’re grown. This is my second year, we’ve built a really good relationship.”

James Harden on he and Kawhi Leonard being able to go at each other when needed: “It’s real. It’s just real. We don’t sugarcoat nothing. On the court if he sees something he’ll tell it to me. If I see something I’ll tell it to him. And we move on. We’re professionals, we’re… pic.twitter.com/KgxvWSllyM — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) April 6, 2025

Harden revealed that they often hang out off the court, which has made their communication clearer. This allows the two stars to have effective conversations without having to worry about hurting each other’s egos. “We say how we feel, and we move on,” Harden added.

When Kawhi was asked about their exchange last week, he gave a similar response. He said, “It’s needed. We had exchanges. That’s not the only exchange we’ve had today or throughout the year. It’s about what we’re doing and what we’re not executing. We had words for each other, but it’s just winning basketball. It’s chemistry. It’s knowing your brother’s got your back.”

There was a moment in 2nd half where James Harden was forcefully instructing Kawhi Leonard while Clippers were on defense I asked Kawhi about how he and James have gotten to the point where they can hold each other accountable in the moment, and Kawhi shared what that means pic.twitter.com/5DBKV8W1fM — Law Murray 💭🚫 (@LawMurrayTheNU) April 3, 2025

Kawhi said that Harden has always been one to welcome healthy criticism and their communication has been “transparent” since he’s been there. The Clippers star said that in the end, it’s all about improving one’s game while doing what’s best for the team, and Harden is a great teammate in that regard.