Paul Pierce Claims Bronny James Needs to be More Aggressive on Offense to Take the Next Step

The recent Summer League appearances of Bronny James for the Los Angeles Lakers have provided the NBA community with early glimpses of his endeavors. While his performances divided the viewers’ opinions, Paul Pierce outlined the missing ingredient from the 19-year-old’s gameplay. He wanted the teenager to showcase more aggression on offense while giving him a roadmap for success in the league.

During the latest UNDISPUTED episode, the 46-year-old initially lauded the defensive intensity of the youngster. Following this, The Truth pointed out how displaying more confidence in offensive sequences could benefit Bronny’s career. Expressing thoughts publicly, Pierce mentioned,

“He needs to have more confidence in his offense. I don’t think he was aggressive enough. I don’t think he looked to take his shots…He can be that 3-and-D guy. But he has to show me a little more aggressiveness.. This NBA is a make-or-miss league.. If you can’t make shots, it’s gonna be tough for you to play, especially at the guard slot”.

“Bronny needs to be more confident on the offensive end. He’s got to be aggressive.” — @PaulPierce34 pic.twitter.com/A3HgD72ilK — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 11, 2024

Amidst the harshness, the recommendation carried immense volume. For instance, during his latest appearance against the Miami Heat, his defensive output impressed the critics. Yet, his hesitant approach while driving at opponents disrupted the team’s mobility. As a result, Bronny went 1-3 from the field while registering 3 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 3 blocks.

Despite the lackluster nature of this overall display, it undoubtedly was an upgrade over his previous performance. In his Summer League debut against the Sacramento Kings 2, Bronny struggled to find his feet. Consequently, the teenager went 2-9 from the field while recording 4 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal.

As things stand, it could take Bronny years to become a starter in the NBA. This turned Pierce’s advice into an even more valuable one. After all, until that day comes, the teenager must continue fighting an uphill battle while aiming to improve his overall gameplay. This could drastically increase his chances of having a lasting career in the league, making him a worthy heir to his father’s throne.