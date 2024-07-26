Paul Pierce Ready to Wager His Life On Kevin Durant Getting Bucket Without Any Practice

Though the US Men’s National Basketball Team went undefeated in its exhibition games, it wasn’t as easy as they thought. After a couple of close wins, Team USA will now be taking on Serbia in its first official matchup. And with Kevin Durant back in the lineup, Paul Pierce seems more hyped than ever.

The Boston Celtics legend, on Undisputed, spoke about Team USA’s matchup with Serbia. While the two teams did face off in an exhibition game, Pierce seems to be more excited now that KD will finally be taking the floor.

“I think he adds such a dimension to the team and he’s the most experienced. He understands the rules, he understands the mentality you gotta have…He understands international play.”

Pierce and Skip Bayless discussed Durant’s health and whether he was completely 100% to hit the floor for Team USA. But another point of concern Bayless had was whether Durant was in shape to play against Serbia or not.

Not having played in any exhibition games, Durant’s calf strain kept him off the floor all this while. However, Pierce was so confident that KD was in game shape that he went so far as to bet his life on it.

“If KD ain’t play basketball for the whole year, ain’t touched the ball; I would bet my life he’d step on that court and he’d give me a shot for my life, I’m taking that.”

Standing at nearly seven feet, Durant is a pure bucket-getter. The former scoring leader of the league may be a bit out of touch with the physicality of international play, but the Phoenix Suns star is still the team’s best option for scoring when they need it the most.

KD’s initial injury report

Durant’s calf injury not only prevented him from playing in exhibition games but the two-time NBA champion couldn’t partake in quite a few team practices as well.

Brian Windhorst’s initial report stated that the former #1 pick might end up missing out on the first matchup against Serbia on July 28.

“I think Team USA is gonna be playing Serbia without Kevin Durant… Steve Kerr met with him today and they decided he needs more time with that strained calf… They could fly in a replacement for KD but that’s not gonna happen.”

But in a strange turn of events, KD was not entirely on board with Windhorst’s initial report, leading him to issue another one.

“[KD] was not happy with me when he saw the TV report that I made a couple of days ago… playing for the national team is extremely important to him.”

Having expressed how important it is for him, Durant seems to be ready; mentally at least to help his team win the gold in the 2024 Paris Olympics.