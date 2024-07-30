Paul Pierce Says Kevin Durant Needs No Practice After Dominant Performance Against Serbia

Kevin Durant finally made his comeback for Team USA. Playing a near-perfect game against Serbia, KD’s performance left the entire world in absolute awe. Be it fans, analysts, or even his teammates, Durant’s outing in his first game back had everyone, including the likes of Paul Pierce, impressed.

Advertisement

On Undisputed, Pierce gave an interesting take after watching Durant go off against Serbia.

“KD is just a baller. If I had one shot for my life, who’d I say? KD. Right?…KD don’t need no practice…He could step right up on the court. He’s plug and play.”

“KD is just a baller. He don’t need no practice.”

@PaulPierce34 on KD’s 23 points in return to Team USA pic.twitter.com/jaEIYd7QVw — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 29, 2024

Pierce reiterated what he had said a few days ago on the show about Durant. The 2008 FMVP had previously proclaimed that he’d trust KD for one shot, even if his own life was on the line. Durant’s scoring clinic in the Olympic opener just proved him right.

After missing out on all the exhibition games due to a calf strain, Pierce’s co-host Skip Bayless wasn’t convinced about Durant’s fitness. But Pierce, being a former NBA star, knew how good KD would be.

He was confident that the Phoenix Suns star did not need any practice to perform at a high level. And after his performance against Serbia, it seems as if Bayless has switched his opinions regarding Durant as well.

In his first Olympic matchup, head coach Steve Kerr decided to bring Kevin Durant off the bench. Worried about how he’d perform, KD ended up putting on an absolute show. He led the team in points and field goal percentage.

Team USA took care of Serbia, 110-84. And a lot of that credit goes to none other than the two-time NBA champion. Coming off the bench, KD finished the game with 23 points.

Durant was 8-9 from the field, shooting a perfect 5-5 from beyond the arc. KD paired his 23-point performance with 2 rebounds while creating minimal errors with only 1 turnover and 1 personal foul.

With his performance against Serbia, Durant has proven that he is in shape and ready to go. So, it should not come as a surprise if Steve Kerr chooses to put KD in the starting lineup for their next matchup.