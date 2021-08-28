“People who say Michael Jordan is the ‘GOAT’ haven’t seen Oscar Robertson play”: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar disagrees with the Bulls legend being labelled as the greatest

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says that Michael Jordan isn’t the undisputed ‘GOAT’ because of guys like Oscar Robertson who came before MJ.

After Michael Jordan retired for a second time in 1998 following a 6th championship, quote nearly the entirety of the basketball world crowned the 6’6 guard with the title of ‘GOAT’. As we’ve gotten further removed from his retirement from the game, his legend has only grown and NBA players today seem miniscule when compared to MJ in terms of greatness.

It is interesting to note however, that Michael Jordan himself does not seem himself to be the greatest of all time. In an interview in the early 2000s, MJ was asked if he believed that he was the ‘GOAT’ and the UNC graduate responded with, “False.” Jordan said that it would be disrespectful to take on this title as he’d never faced off against greats from the past.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar seems to share a similar sentiment as chipped in with his two cents on the matter as well.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar talks about how Michael Jordan is the definitive greatest player of all time.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is very much in the conversation for labelled as the greatest player of all time as well. He won 6 MVPs, 6 championships, had a countless array of All-Star and All-NBA selections, and was dominant over two decades. After all, the Lakers legend was a Finals MVP in 1971 and in 1987.

When on air with Dan Patrick, he was asked about how he feels when someone says that Michael Jordan is the best player of all time. Kareem responded with:

“Those people probably didn’t see Oscar Robertson play or Jerry West play. Some of the guys that played when the games weren’t televised. Their names aren’t there because people admire Michael’s athletic ability and for me, they just see someone who’s tall. I couldn’t do what Michael did and Michael couldn’t do what I did.”

It’s safe to say that if an NBA fan believes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the greatest of all time over Michael Jordan, not many people would have a solid argument that thoroughly disputes the claim.