“Phil Jackson was all about the scale”: Why Kobe Bryant held the Zen Master in such high regard despite Phil repeatedly falling out with the Black Mamba

Phil Jackson and Kobe Bryant have 2 of the most important legacies in NBA history. Despite their differences, they gelled eminently well.

Kobe Bryant is one of the most polarizing figures in basketball history. On one side, there are people in every corner of the globe who worship his Mamba Mentality. On the other side, meanwhile, there are people who won’t rank the Black Mamba on their personal top-20 list.

Irrespective of people’s opinions, one thing is for sure – Bryant’s legacy is indelible. This is a man who really seemed to have the Midas touch in the modern-day era. Thinking back to his final game ever only brings tears to readers’ and fans’ eyes.

In such circumstances, the thing of utmost importance is to uphold Kobe Bryant and his work ethic with the appropriate respect and adulation. These are qualities that Bryant displayed in spades when it came to being coachable.

Also Read – “Gregg Popovich put the clamps on LeBron James in the 2007 NBA Finals”: The Spurs sent a 22-year old LBJ back to the drawing board

Through his 20-year professional career, the Black Mamba was courted by several head coaches and front offices. But he only played at his peak when his inner Michael Jordan was properly channelized by one Phil Jackson.

What Kobe Bryant had to say about Phil Jackson in The Mamba Mentality

The greatest Laker of all time released his autobiography in October 2018. This book, aptly named the ‘Mamba Mentality’, showcases all different sides of Kobe’s life that fans were unaware about.

Kobe Bryant went deep into all aspects of his life in the book, but especially on the basketball side of things. This man would not be held down by any barrage of negative publicity. And that was because he had the Zen Master to confide in, when push came to shove.

This is what Kobe wrote about Phil Jackson:

“Phil was about the scale. He taught concepts within basketball, but more so the macro concept of basketball. He was able to teach – without lecturing – the importance of being a team and how to get from Point A to Point B to Point Championship.”

Phil Jackson stopped Kobe from going for a 100 because “some records shouldn’t be broken” 😒😒 — Lano Pros (@forevapros4Q) April 6, 2022

Also Read – How a ‘Masked Charles Barkley’ went off against Isiah Thomas and company in 1992.

It is clear that Phil Jackson played a mentorship role in Kobe’s life, shielding him from negative publicity but also keeping him within his own boundaries.