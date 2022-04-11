“Charles Barkley really wore a mask against the Pistons and got ejected”: How a ‘Masked Charles’ went off against Isiah Thomas and company in 1992

Charles Barkley suffered a broken nose and had to play with a mask on against the Detroit Pistons, where he would get ejected as well.

Most NBA fans of this generation know Charles Barkley as the lovable NBAonTNT host who gets into a battle of quips with Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith. However, what got him here in the first place was his Hall-of-Fame worthy basketball career coupled with an eccentric personality both on and off the court.

‘The Round Mound of Rebound’ wasn’t a moniker that Charles Barkley just happened to obtain by happenstance. The All-NBA regular was elite at grabbing boards and running the floor, having an eye for passing opportunities like very few power forwards at the time.

Chuck was also quite the hustle player as diving on the floor for loose balls was something he would do quite often despite being the clear cut superstar on a lackluster Philadelphia 76ers roster.

Charles’s willingness to put it all out on the floor was unfortunately what led to him getting his nose broken against the Phoenix Suns in March of 1992.

Charles Barkley goes up against the Pistons with a broken nose and an atrocious mask.

To play games any further from that point on, Charles Barkley would have to wear a protective mask to shield his broken nose from any more damage. This is what he did when going up against Isiah Thomas and his Detroit Pistons on March 18th, 1992.

He would go on to have quite the stellar game with 21 points and 12 rebounds, with 3 assists to go along with that statline. However, in pure Charles fashion, he would get himself in trouble with the refs that would lead to a swift ejection from the game.

This would be the final season that Chuck would play for the 76ers as they wouldn’t even make the Playoffs. Chuck would force the front office into trading him elsewhere, coincidentally finding himself on the team that broke his nose the season prior, the Phoenix Suns.