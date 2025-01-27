Phoenix Suns Legend Accuses Scottie Pippen of Saying “Stuff That Can Get Clicks” Over Charles Barkley Beef

The 1998-99 Houston Rockets were expected to be an NBA juggernaut. Boasting three future Hall of Famers, Hakeem Olajuwon, Charles Barkley, and Scottie Pippen, the Rockets were poised to dominate. However, the team never came close to reaching their pinnacle, finishing 31-19 during the league’s lockout-shortened campaign before a swift defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the postseason. Pippen recently blamed Barkley for Houston’s failure of a season, which has drawn a response from another member of the squad – Eddie Johnson.

Johnson was asked about the beef between his two former teammates on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back. The 17-year veteran explained how Pippen was simply looking for attention with his harsh accusation. “But you know, Scottie’s doing what we all do,” Johnson said. “We got our takes, and we say stuff that can get clicks. Scottie’s doing that right now.”

The 1989 Sixth Man of the Year underlined how Pippen is talking more now than he ever has before.

"We say stuff that can get clicks and Scottie's doing that right now. He's talking more than he ever talked in his life." 😂 As a member of the team in question, @Jumpshot8 gives his opinion on Scottie Pippen blaming Charles Barkley for not winning a ring on the Rockets. pic.twitter.com/wSDfNYRumh — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) January 27, 2025

While Johnson did acknowledge Pippen’s true intentions with his comment, he also shared how Pippen and Barkley had their differences during their partnership in Houston. Already a solidified champion, Pippen had become accustomed to a win-first mentality playing alongside Michael Jordan.

Barkley, on the other hand, liked to party in his free time but still came to compete when it was time to suit up. Chuck was already 35 years old, so he didn’t have a ton left in the tank, regardless.

Pippen may still be angry about the situation over 25 years later, but the direct aftermath of the Rockets’ postseason loss in 1999 resulted in much more morbid statements. Tensions between the Bulls legend and Barkley were at an all-time high.

Scottie Pippen let all his emotions out following Houston’s playoff loss

Following the Rockets’ disappointing postseason defeat at the hands of Shaquille O’Neal and an up-and-coming Kobe Bryant, Pippen kept his statements blunt. The seven-time All-Star shared that he should have listened to MJ’s advice to never team up with Barkley, who finished his career without an NBA Championship.

When Chuck asked for an apology following Pippen’s brutal criticisms, the former forward responded that he wouldn’t apologize to Barkley even at gunpoint. “If anything, [Barkley] owes me an apology for coming to play with his fat butt,” Pippen replied.

The beef continued to heat up when Barkley hit back with a clever response of his own. Sir Charles revealed in an interview that he would be willing to test this theory, saying, “As you know, I always carry a gun with me.”

He jokingly added that if he got arrested, the world would know Pippen still didn’t apologize. Considering Scottie’s recent statements, it’s clear the two still haven’t found a way to mend their broken relationship.