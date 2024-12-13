“Planned That for Sure”: Dyson Daniels Reveals Trae Young Had Mapped Out the ‘Shooting Dice’ Celebration Ahead of the Game

Dyson Daniels is in his first season as Trae Young’s backcourt partner with the Atlanta Hawks. However, their bond is strong enough that the third-year wing is already concocting new shooting celebrations with the All-Star point guard.

After Wednesday’s contest against the New York Knicks, Daniels joined NBA Today, where Malika Andrews questioned if he knew Young’s new ‘shooting dice’ celebration was coming in the Big Apple. The Australian confirmed his knowledge of the gesture and wasn’t shy about hyping up the moment.

“Oh yeah, we was talking in the locker room I think two days before this game that he was gonna shoot some dice. Perfect timing, he was dribbling out the clock… it was meant for it.” Daniels started.

“We planned that for sure.” @malika_andrews with Hawks guard Dyson Daniels on Trae Young’s ‘shooting dice’ celebration after eliminating the Knicks in the NBA Cup pic.twitter.com/9QSSlriOJ9 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 12, 2024

Daniels also underlined the importance of the matchup for Young and the Hawks, who have had an extensive history over the past few years. The blooming rivalry has resulted in very mixed opinions from the city regarding Young, who has put the Knicks away in exciting fashion on several occasions. “For him, being in New York, all the love and hate he gets out there, it was just right.” Daniels continued.

It would make sense for the All-NBA playmaker to break out a brand-new celebration against New York. Not only did Young register another statement win at Madison Square Garden, but he also booked his team a berth in Las Vegas for the NBA Cup Semi-Finals.

Young has been the main catalyst in bringing the intensity up during battles between the two teams. The Knicks have gotten the better of Atlanta at times, as well, making each matchup an intriguing watch. However, this rivalry, which has spanned multiple seasons now, started with a first-round bout in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Trae Young walked away victorious in his first playoff battle with the Knicks

Young solidified himself as a star and capable leader during Atlanta’s run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021. He also became known as one of the most creative celebrators in the league, especially during his torching of the Knicks during their 2021 Playoffs matchup. Young kicked off the series with a game-winning floater in Game 1 before turning around to shush the crowd, but this was only the beginning.

This silencing gesture would become a signature of Young’s, who has broken it out on numerous occasions since that iconic game-sealing shot. By the end of the series, when the Hawks had nearly taken care of New York and earned their spot in the second round, Young pointed to his finger, signaling his intent to “put a ring on it.” This heated series may have been responsible for boosting Trae’s confidence and overall cocky on-court personality.