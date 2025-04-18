Dwyane Wade Fights Off “Can’t Shoot” Taunts by Reminding Fans of His 33-Point Outburst in the Playoffs Against the Hawks

Apr 11, 2011; Atlanta, GA, USA; Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade (3) works against the defense of Atlanta Hawks guard Kirk Hinrich (6) in the first half at Philips Arena. The Heat defeated the Hawks 98-90. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Many people infamously regard Dwyane Wade as one of the best shooting guards in NBA history. He is certainly deserving of the praise due to his long list of accolades. The one blemish in his abilities as a guard is his lack of shooting ability. However, Wade dispels that narrative surrounding his skill set. He took to social media to remind fans of a notorious playoff performance, which showcased his shooting prowess.

Wade has never been a stellar shooter, similarily to the likes of Steph Curry. The majority of his offensive game came from his relentless ability to attack the rim. He was an excellent finisher during his prime. But that didn’t mean Wade couldn’t knock down jump shots.

In the 2009 playoffs, Wade made this aspect of his career known to the basketball world. He exploded for 33 points in Game 2 of the Heat’s first-round series against the Hawks.

Atlanta had no answer for Wade’s tantalizing display of shooting. The Hall-of-Fame guard had time to put an end to the narratives surrounding his career. He posted a highlight reel of his performance on his Instagram story, reminding fans that he could shoot.

Wade’s performance was a huge bounce-back game from the Heat star. Miami lost Game 1 by 26 points and couldn’t afford to fall two games behind. Despite being on the road, Wade willed his team to victory.

He led all scorers with 33 points on 55% shooting from the field and an impressive 60% from three-point range. He connected on six shots from beyond the arc, deflating the Hawks crowd with each make. His performance tied the series, but the Hawks ultimately prevailed in seven games.

This isn’t the first occasion Wade has defended his play from criticism. He is one of the greatest players ever and does his part in ensuring he receives the praise he deserves.

Wade shut down critics with his playoff stats

People seem to forget how great Wade was in the early stages of his career. The Heat star burst onto the scene in just his second season, leading Miami to the postseason. Just a couple of days ago, Wade shut down any critic who downplays his greatness.

Wade took to Instagram to share a post highlighting his playoff stats in his second season on his story. His slight flex of his talents was accompanied by a caption stating, “Things they don’t show!”

The 13-time All-Star averaged 29.1 points, 7.1 assists, and 6.3 rebounds per game during the 2005 playoffs. He was only 23 years old at the time. He led the Heat to the Eastern Conference Finals but suffered an injury that derailed Miami from advancing to the NBA Finals.

Notoriously, Wade redeemed himself the following season, leading the Heat to the 2006 NBA championship. That title run remains one of the most impressive stretches for a young star and is just a fraction of Wade’s outstanding legacy.