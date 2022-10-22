“Poor People Are Too Stupid To Know They’re Chess Pieces”: When Charles Barkley Went Off on USA’s Political State

Charles Barkley once called out the wealthy for using the less fortunate as chess pieces in politics in the United States

Charles Barkley has never been one to mince his words or shy away from letting someone know what is on his mind. This feature of his is exactly why TNT decided to extend his contract for another decade and shell out nearly $200 million to keep him on ‘Inside the NBA’ after having him for over 2 decades.

While his takes on basketball are incredibly enticing and entertaining, it’s his views on the rest of the world that keep fans glued to their television. Whether it be making light of the Jussie Smollet case or poking fun at San Antonio women, Chuck has always found a way to keep viewers engaged.

One sector of his rants that aren’t all too lighthearted are ones he has about the political state of the United States. Back in 2018, he actually suggested that the government get rid of Republican and Democratic parties altogether. “They fight all the time, like little kids,” said the Hall of Famer.

Charles Barkley on how poor people get used by the rich when it comes to politics in USA

Charles Barkley, while during the NCAA tournament in March of 2016, would go on a rant about the state of politics in the United States. “All politics is rich people screwing poor people. Poor people are too stupid to know they’re just chess pieces in a game. All the poor white people, black people, and Hispanic, are in the same boat.”

Chuck would then go on to claim that the Republican party ‘divides and conquers’, pitting different races against one another. He would much rather have the discussion lean towards the economic divide between citizens.

Finally, the former NBA MVP calls for people with less wealth to ‘band together’ and go at ones more financially fortunate than them instead of fighting each.

Charles Barkley finds himself to be in a great spot regardless of which party wins elections

At the end of the day, Chuck’s comments in no way affect the way he would go about his day. As said by him, “I’ll be rich either way.” So, Barkley doesn’t really care if the President of the United States is from the Democratic Party or the Republican.

He did express remorse for the American people when talking about how the Republican party disagreed with everything Barack Obama said at the time of his Presidency, leaning into the ‘divide and conquer’ analogy once again.

