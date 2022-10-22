“I was going 117mph”: Charles Barkley once almost killed himself in overspeeding Porsche, leading to a fear of fast cars

Charles Barkley was an adventurous man when it came to playing in the NBA, but when driving, he’d rather take it slow and steady.

Barkley is one of the greatest NBA players to have never won a ring. He got his chance in Phoenix, but unfortunately, his run to the top directly coincided with Michael Jordan’s ascension.

The Suns ran into the Chicago Bulls, and they had no answer. However, Barkley gave it all his during his NBA career. He was drafted on to the Philadelphia 76ers, built his name up with them, and then solidified his legacy with the Suns.

For his career, Barkley finished averaging 22.1 points per game, 11.7 rebounds per game, and 3.9 assists per game. Barkley combined his size with mobility and versatility. He stood at 6’6″ and 252 pounds, but he was still one of the strongest and fastest players on the court.

The best Charles Barkley plays? When he’s loose on the fast break like a runaway freight train: pic.twitter.com/LOVxvHySZn — Sixers History (@SixersHistory) December 2, 2017

Also Read: Is Zach LaVine Playing Tonight Vs Wizards?: Bulls’ Stars Return From Surgery Expected to Be Very Soon

Charles Barkley recalls a Porsche being the worst purchase of his life

Typically when you work up as great a legacy as Charles Barkley did, you have plenty of money to dole out on expensive luxuries. Barkley tried his hand at purchasing a Porsche, but he remembers it as being one of the worst purchases of his life.

Barkley had always been used to driving SUVs and cars with lower accelerations. However, if you know anything about cars, you’ll know that Porsche is very fast.

It can hit top speeds very quickly, and Chuck just wasn’t used to it. Once, he was driving on the freeway during the rain, and even though he felt like he was only hitting 60-70 MPH, he was actually at 117 MPH. The car hydroplaned and spun out 3-4 times.

Chuck’s life flashed before his eyes, and the NBA legend thought it was all over for a minute. However, nothing happened, fortunately, and that’s when Chuck knew that he needed to stick to his SUVs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boardroom (@boardroom)

Chuck going fast is a sight to see

While Chuck is averse to going at high speeds on the road, he had no problem doing that on the court. However, after his retirement, you wouldn’t really expect to see him whizzing around.

Being a part of Inside the NBA, however, we got that exact chance. During their NBA days, Chuck and Shaq once got into it on the court, leading to a fight.

Chuck tried to bring the fighting back to TNT, and after he landed a blow on Shaq, he ran for his life trying to evade the 7 footer.

I have never seen Charles Barkley run so fast😂pic.twitter.com/slVtgItIkN — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 15, 2017

Also Read: “Russell Westbrook You F**king Suck!”: Lakers Guard Fights Fan After Being Berated During Clipper Loss