“Pops Def Cheated”: Shaquille O’Neal Crashes Daughter Me’Arah O’Neal’s Shooting Session, Humbles Coach From the Free Throw Line

NBA former player Shaquille O’Neal watches the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Atlanta Hawks with his daughter Me’arah, 6, at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

LA Lakers’ legend Shaquille O’Neal was recently seen crashing his daughter Me’Arah O’Neal’s practice session in Houston. Me’Arah, who is reportedly being pursued by Shaq’s former alma mater LSU, was training in Houston alongside Houston Push’s head coach Moochie Norris. Shaq not only took over their practice session, but also proceeded to defeat Norris during a shooting contest, according to an Instagram video.

While Shaq was traditionally a poor shooter from the free throw line during his playing days, his jumper looked impressive during the contest. Shaq claimed in the video that he beat Moochie Norris and appeared delighted with his win.

Shaquille O’Neal crashes daughter Me’Arah’s Shoot 360 training session in Houston

O’Neal actively plays a role in his children’s basketball career, and Me’Arah is no different. Shaq was at the Shoot 360 training session that Me’Arah attended with Moochie Norris.

Norriss played for multiple NBA teams including the Houston Rockets and the New York Knicks. He is currently the coach of The Basketball League’s Houston Push.

Shaq, never a good free throw shooter, not only crashed the session, but also managed to beat Moochie Norris during a shootout. He could be seen elated in the video, and exclaimed multiple times that “I Beat Moochie.”

The caption, however, suggested that O’Neal had in some way cheated during the contest.

“Pops def cheated!”

His daughter also appeared unimpressed and challenged him to shoot again.

“Shaquille O’Neal beat Moochie Norris at a shoot g contest but the win was not uncontested. We will post the video later and let you be the judge. It’s always fun to watch @shaq @moochienorrisworkouts and @mearahoneal_ compete.”

Regardless, O’Neal paid no heed to Me’Arah and was in no mood to shoot again. This suggests that he had somehow cheated, and did not actually win the shootout, despite his elated claims. Norris also said via a comment on the post that he was cheated by a “Hall of Famer.”

Shaquille O’Neal beat James Hunt back in 2017 in shooting contest

Back in 2017, Shaq was at a training session after a family training session against experienced coach and trainer James Hunt. Hunt had a long career in Bulgaria and went against Shaq in a 1-on-1 shooting contest.

In the video posted by Home Team Hoops, O’Neal can be seen sinking a range of long rangers. Unlike his playing days, Shaq seemed to have no problem in shooting from the 3-point line.

A neck-to-neck competition saw him come out on top, leading to elaborate celebrations in the end. Unlike his contest with Moochie Norris, Shaq did not cheat and actually beat Hunt in the competition.