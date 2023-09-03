“With LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green”: Paul George Unequivocally Denies Imitating Existing NBA Podcasts

In a recent episode of the ‘Stephen A. Smith Show’, Paul George delved into the motivation behind his foray into the world of podcasting. Contrary to popular belief, George revealed that he wasn’t inspired by fellow NBA stars like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, or Draymond Green to start his podcasting journey. George’s podcast, aptly named “Podcast P,” serves as a platform for him to engage in unscripted conversations with his fellow NBA players, putting out quality content and perspectives that very often go viral.

Advertisement

During the interview with Stephen A., George emphasized that his decision to enter the podcasting arena wasn’t driven by emulating his peers. He revealed how he started this endeavor 6 months ago as a means to express his unique perspective, allowing fans to get to know the real Paul George.

Paul George and the Podcasting Revolution among NBA players

So, why did Paul George decide to launch his own podcast? In his own words, it wasn’t about following in the footsteps of other NBA players turned podcast hosts. However, he did describe his fascination with their journeys both on and off the court. George admired not only their basketball prowess but also their intellectual prowess, appreciating the beautiful minds these athletes possessed.

Advertisement

In his own words, George stated,

“Not necessarily I didn’t look at anyone that was in this space with [LeBron James] Bron, [Kevin Durant] KD, Draymond, and Pat Bev. I didn’t necessarily look at them and be like I want to do what those guys do. I loved watching those guys going through it. I was a fan of their work off the court as I am a fan of their minds, their perspectives, and their point of view because all of them have beautiful minds of the game.”

For George, podcasting represents a way to share his life, thoughts, and experiences authentically. It’s a means to connect with fans on a deeper level, allowing them to see the real Paul George, free from the constraints of traditional media where he has to be guarded.

Here, George’s perspective highlights a significant shift among NBA players who are increasingly choosing independent podcasting over traditional media. This trend reflects the desire to share their own stories, offer unique viewpoints, and establish direct connections with fans without being restricted in any manner.

George’s decision to join this movement underscores the growing importance of player-driven content. They are a testament to the power of athletes controlling their own narratives and connecting on a deeper level with their fans.

Advertisement

The NBA is experiencing a notable shift towards player-driven content. It’s not limited to the league’s biggest stars like LeBron James and Kevin Durant; players across the spectrum are embracing platforms like podcasts to provide an intimate look into their lives.

NBA player podcasts and their deeper connection with fans

Paul George’s “Podcast P” is a prime example of this new era of player-fan engagement. It’s not about mirroring others but about players finding their voices. The players have struck a chord and most of these shows are a hit with fans due to their authenticity, insights, and stories.

He is just one among a growing number of NBA players who’ve ventured into podcasting to offer fans a more intimate connection. These podcasts are not just about basketball but also about revealing the individual behind the jersey. LeBron James, for instance, has made significant strides in the media industry with projects like “The Shop.”

Patrick Beverley is another notable figure, who has his own podcast, where his distinctive personality and insights shine. Draymond Green, JJ Redick, and Trae Young are also among those who’ve made their mark with independent podcasts, breaking away from traditional media to connect directly with their audience.

The surge in NBA player-hosted podcasts is more than a trend; it’s a shift in how athletes engage with their fans.