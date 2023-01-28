Before the NBA Draft Luka Doncic Wanted to Shoot his Shot at “F.R.I.E.N.D.S” Star Jennifer Aniston

Jan 24, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts to a foul call on guard Josh Green (not pictured) during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic is the man of the hour. The golden Slovenian is doing everything on the NBA court and people are taking notice. It can be easy to forget that he is just 23. And just like any kid, he too has a crush on someone. His crush, however, happens to be very big.

It feels like yesterday when Doncic was drafted. It has only been 5 years and when he entered the league, he was just 18. Before the draft, he was made to do a video about his NBA aspirations.

He laid out aspirations of winning the ROTY, MVP, and a Championship. He also snuck in the idea of shooting his shot at his celebrity crush.

Also read: “Yo, I’m Killing Michael Jordan”: Grant Hill Reflects On 1995 Summer Runs in Los Angeles Where He Outplayed His Airness

Luka Doncic wants to win an MVP and shoot his shot at Jennifer Aniston

Doncic’s aspirations are clear, to win accolades and then some. But apart from that he has another really important thing on his mind. To shoot his shot on “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston.

Yes, Luka doesn’t care about scoring titles or anything else, he wants to win and ask out Jennifer Aniston. Just watch this video of young Luka talking about it.

Dream date? Jennifer Aniston

Player he wants to posterize? Porzingis

And…he wants to buy a tiger? Luka Doncic has his superstar life planned out https://t.co/tnv4UCQIUR #TheComeUp pic.twitter.com/wNAOgqeM3d — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 19, 2018

We mustn’t forget that Luka is from Eastern Europe and there the primary form of entertainment is Friends! Yes, purveyors of American culture you can say. And from the looks of it, Doncic also enjoyed it, a lot, in fact.

Also read: Jayson Tatum on Verge of Passing Lakers Superstar Anthony Davis On Elite Scoring List In Upcoming Game vs LeBron James

Luka Doncic’s trajectory is looking good

On course to win the MVP award, Luka Doncic might just get his chance to shoot his shot. Or erm, to win a title too. Doncic’s crush on Aniston is universally known and he might just get famous enough for an audience.

But before that let’s hope he recovers from his immediate injury and help the Mavericks over the line for the next couple of games back.

Also read: Giannis Antetokounmpo, With His 25th 40/10/5 Game, Ties Larry Bird and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar For the 7th Most All-Time