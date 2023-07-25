“Praying for LeBron James and Savannah’s Son”: 32 Years After Defying Life Endangering Diagnosis, Magic Johnson Gives Hope to Bronny

In the last few hours, news broke out that Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James suffered a cardiac arrest. The news has left the family and all those close to the James household very concerned. While reports have come out suggesting Bronny is stable and out of the ICU, people are sending in their prayers. And, NBA legend, Magic Johnson and his wife Cookie are among those praying for his health. Sharing the same via Twitter.

Johnson himself is no stranger to life-threatening medical conditions. 32 years ago, he received the devastating news that he had been diagnosed with HIV. But, thanks to the incredible support around him and his own inner strength, he has managed to live a healthy and happy life thus far. A great example for Bronny in the face of this recent adversity.

The world is still shocked by the news that LeBron James’ son Bronny James had a cardiac arrest. The news came just a few hours ago, leaving many incredibly concerned. Since then, the 18-year-old and his family have received a lot of support from extended family and friends alike.

One of the more high-profile names that have reached out to the family is Magic Johnson. The Hall of Famer took to social media to share a message to Bronny and his family from himself and his wife Cookie.

Johnson’s tweet suggested that both he and Cookie were devastated upon hearing the news. Furthermore, he stated that they both were praying for LeBron James, Savannah James, and Bronny. Praying that the newest member of the USC Trojans makes a quick, speedy, and full recovery.

“Cookie and I are praying for LeBron and Savannah’s son Bronny after hearing he suffered a cardiac arrest. We are praying and hoping he makes a full and speedy recovery.”

To suffer a cardiac arrest at such a young age is concerning. And, while many will be hoping he returns to the basketball court soon, it will be important for him to make a full recovery. Something that, much like Magic and his family, the whole world will be hoping for.

Bronny James is in the thoughts and prayers of many other NBA superstars and celebrities

Fans, celebrities, and NBA superstars alike have been praying for Bronny James and his recovery. Magic Johnson aside, the likes of Stephen A. Smith, Jayson Tatum, Trae Young, and many more have shared their thoughts and prayers for Bronny.

Everyone around the world is hoping and praying for Bronny, and God willing, he returns back to his best without any further problems or concerns.