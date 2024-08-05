Pro Football Hall of Fame Confirmed Michael Jordan’s GOAT Status Over LeBron James, Reasons 1x Super Bowl Winner

There are quite a few parameters to determine the GOAT in a certain sport and basketball is no exception. One of those parameters is the influence and impact of an athlete not only on the sport but also on the world at large. Quite recently, a real time instance of Michael Jordan‘s lasting impact on North American sports was seen at the Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

Former Carolina Panthers’ defensive end Julius Peppers recently received the honor of being inducted into the Hall of Fame for his stellar 16-year long career. While Peppers was giving his acceptance speech, he went off script to thank MJ (who was in the crowd) for being a life-long inspiration to him.

Peppers also credited Jordan for helping him become great with his example.

While discussing the topic on UnSportsmanLike Radio, former Super Bowl Champion Chris Canty claimed that when it comes to being regarded as the GOAT, LeBron James doesn’t have the same level of influence as Michael Jordan. He said, “Even amongst the greatest football players of all time, the reaction and the reverence that they show for Michael Jordan is next level, LeBron could never. LeBron just could never”

Chris Canty says the Pro Football Hall of Fame proved why Michael Jordan is the GOAT over LeBron James because players made an effort to acknowledge Jordan, while LeBron was never mentioned (🎥 @UnSportsESPN ) pic.twitter.com/O0q4NxI3Js — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 5, 2024

“That’s why MJ is the GOAT,” Canty added.

Peppers, in his acceptance speech, acknowledged that one of the biggest reasons why he went to Chapel Hill and attended the University of North Carolina was because of MJ. Canty believes that such admiration coming from someone who is a Hall of Famer in another sport makes Jordan the undisputed GOAT of his game.

The former NFL star also pointed out that not only Peppers, but everyone at the event in Ohio was fanboying over Jordan and that’s a rare occurrence for someone who has never even played football.

He also talked about how during the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team event, MJ’s arrival instantly made him the focus of the limelight even amidst the greatest NBA stars of all time.

Michael Jordan attended the event to support his friend

A Jordan appearance is as rare as anything can get. The Bulls legend rarely attends a public gathering or makes a public appearance as he likes to stay away from the limelight as much as possible. But MJ couldn’t miss the HOF ceremony and had to be there to show support for his friend and Hall of Fame inductee Dwight Freeney.

Julius Peppers shared heartwarming moment with fellow #UNC legend Michael Jordan at Hall of Fame enshrinement. “I’m not going to sit up here and act like my idol and one of the reasons I went to Chapel Hill is not in the building…. “MJ, I love you big bro.” 🩵 pic.twitter.com/l8R6tHhf24 — Grant Hughes (@GrantHughesNC) August 3, 2024

Even the great Michael Jordan couldn’t have predicted that a rare public appearance would make him the center of attention in a crowd full of football greats. Peppers, in his speech, said, “I’m not going to sit up here and act like my idol and one of the reasons I went to Chapel Hill is not in the building. The GOAT, His Airness, Michael Jordan.”

When the cameras showed MJ on the screen, all he could do was smile at Peppers’ shoutout.