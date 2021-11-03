Basketball

“Punching Kent Nelson broke my hand”: Lakers legend Kareem Abdul Jabbar defends himself on why he punched a rookie 2 minutes into his NBA career

"Punching Kent Nelson broke my hand”: Kareem Abdul Jabbar defends himself on why he punched a rookie 2 minutes into his NBA career
Akash Murty

Previous Article
“Ben Simmons won't meet Philadelphia 76ers doctors”: Sixers reportedly frustrated with DPOY candidate for not complying with team doctors to improve his mental health
Next Article
Man of the Match today IND vs Afghanistan: Who was awarded Man of the Match in India vs AFG T20 in T20 World Cup 2021 match?
NBA Latest Post
"Punching Kent Nelson broke my hand”: Kareem Abdul Jabbar defends himself on why he punched a rookie 2 minutes into his NBA career
“Punching Kent Nelson broke my hand”: Lakers legend Kareem Abdul Jabbar defends himself on why he punched a rookie 2 minutes into his NBA career

The Lakers legend Kareem Abdul Jabbar always fought hard on the court. After getting bullied…