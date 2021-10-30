“Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s multiple rings, MVPs, and all-time scoring title aren’t enough for the GOAT talk?”: Paul Pierce questions the absence of the Lakers legend in the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James debate

Hall of Famer Paul Pierce gives the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James, GOAT debate a new angle. The 44-year old questions the absence of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the GOAT talk.

Former NBA champion Paul Pierce definitely knows how to stay in the headlines, whether it’s his bold claim of having a better career than Dwyane Wade or his constant jibes at LeBron James. Earlier this year, ESPN fired Pierce in light of his scandalous Instagram live session.

The Truth had recently revealed his plans of teaming up with Kevin Garnett for a podcast. Thus Pierce knows how to keep himself relevant in the news. Recently, the former Finals MVP questioned the absence of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the GOAT debate, tweeting about the same.

When listening to Goat talk why is Kareem never at the top 🤔 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) October 29, 2021

Kareem 6titles 6 mvps all time leading scorer most unstoppable shot 🤔we need to rethink this folks — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) October 29, 2021

The ten-time All-Star did make his case, stating valid points. Pierce presented Kareem’s case stating his six championships and six MVPs. He added, Kareem has been the all-time leader in scoring for several decades.

Though Pierce makes some interesting points, the GOAT conversation is a highly subjective one. However, there is no denying that it has usually been MJ and LBJ in the discussion.

Kareem’s resume makes its case for itself. The Lakers legend has six NBA championships, six league MVPs, and two Finals MVPs under his belt. He is the all-time leader in scoring with 38,387 points.

Kareem is a 19x All-Star with 15 All-NBA selections. Thus there is no doubt about him being a candidate for the GOAT discussion. Over the years, the debate has primarily seen two candidates Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Both MJ and LBJ are generational athletes. Jordan was the first NBA player to feature on billboards and music videos. The superstar even starred in the cult classic Space Jam. On the other hand, James is one of the greatest philanthropists, USA has ever seen.

Though a favorite barbershop conversation, this subject has never had a conclusion. All the three legends mentioned above have played in different eras with different rules and if championships were the only benchmark, Bill Russell is the undisputed GOAT.